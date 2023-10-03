MTG The Fifth Doctor rewards patient players in Commander Precon

The Doctor Who spoiler of The Fifth Doctor on Oct. 3 captured the essence of the Time Lord Doctor, featuring an ability that rewards Magic: The Gathering players for not attacking in the Blast from the Past Commander Precon.

Featured in the Blast from the Past Doctor Who Commander Precon is The Fifth Doctor and his companion, Tegan Jovanka. The first eight Doctors and their companions are in the preconstructed deck, with The Fifth Doctor standing out as a unique potential commander in the MTG colors White and Blue.

The Fifth Doctor MTG Doctor Who spoiler

Always ending up in the worst types of situations, The Fifth Doctor was rewarded for his patience at the end of the day—and so can players who choose to pass instead of attacking.

The Fifth Doctor | Image via WotC/Doctor Who

Mana cost : 2WU

: 2WU Type : Legendary Creature—Time Lord Doctor

: Legendary Creature—Time Lord Doctor Rarity : Rare

: Rare Stats : 2/2

: 2/2 Peaceful Coexistence ability: At the beginning of your end step, put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control that didn’t attack or enter the battlefield this turn. Untap those creatures.

Azorius decks prefer a Tempo or Control style of play over Aggro, which is why The Fifth Doctor will likely see a decent amount of play within the MTG Commander format. Each creature gains a counter during your end step for not attacking, and if they were tapped to activate abilities, they Untap upon receiving the counter.

The second half of The Fifth Doctor’s ability synergizes well with The Sixth Doctor and their companion Peri Brown as creatures tapped to Convoke can Untap at the end of the turn. Players can also choose to run his other companion, Tegan Jovanka, as a second commander, ensuring counters are getting placed on Legendary creatures whether they attack or not.

Tegan Jovanka MTG Doctor Who spoiler

Synergizing with Legendary creatures opens the door for Tegan Jovanka, with the Doctor Who companion partnering nicely with The Fifth Doctor, along with The Fourth Doctor and The Sixth Doctor.

Tegan Jovanka | Image via WotC/Doctor Who

Mana cost : 2W

: 2W Type : Legendary Creature—Human

: Legendary Creature—Human Rarity : Rare

: Rare Mechanic : Doctor’s Companion

: Doctor’s Companion Stats : 2/2

: 2/2 Brave Heart ability: Whenever you attack, target attacking Historic creature gets +1/+1 and gains Indestructible until the end of the turn.

Players can test all the Doctors and their companions on Oct. 13 with the release of the MTG Doctor Who Commander set.

