MTG Historic spells matter with Peri Brown and The Sixth Doctor in Doctor Who Commander Precon

Two Doctor Who spoilers from Oct. 3 are tapping into Historic Magic: The Gathering permanents, showcasing abilities that support Historic spells in the Blast from the Past Commander Precon deck.

Four MTG Commander preconstructed decks for the Doctor Who Universes Beyond set will drop on Oct. 13, with the Blast from the Past Precon showcasing the first eight Doctors and their companions. Each Doctor can become a commander of its own deck and each companion has the mechanic Doctor’s Companion that allows them to become a second commander in the command zone. Pairing well over a potential Historic spells matters deck are The Sixth Doctor and his companion Peri Brown.

The Sixth Doctor MTG Doctor Who spoiler

The Sixth Doctor is potentially one of the best commanders in the Doctor Who Universes Beyond set. He has an expensive casting cost for a 3/3 but is well worth it in the right Commander deck.

The Sixth Doctor | Image via WotC/Doctor Who

Mana cost : 4GU

: 4GU Type : Legendary Creature—Time Lord Doctor

: Legendary Creature—Time Lord Doctor Rarity : Rare

: Rare Stats : 3/3

: 3/3 Time Lord’s Prerogative ability: Whenever you cast a Historic spell, copy it, except the copy isn’t Legendary. This ability triggers only once each turn.

The strongest part of The Sixth Doctor’s ability is that the copy isn’t a Legendary. Players can copy another Doctor or a powerful Legendary that can typically end games on its own. And ramping into The Sixth Doctor is easy with Peri Brown as his Doctor’s Companion.

Peri Brown MTG Doctor Who spoiler

With Peri Brown in the command zone, the companion helps ramp out big Legendaries for The Sixth Doctor.

Peri Brown | Image via WotC/Doctor Who

Mana cost : 3W

: 3W Type : Legendary Creature—Human

: Legendary Creature—Human Rarity : Rare

: Rare Mechanic : Doctor’s Companion

: Doctor’s Companion Stats : 2/3

: 2/3 Ability: The first Historic spell you cast each turn has Convoke (tap for one mana toward casting a creature spell).

Players will have to strategize when playing Peri Brown as a commander since it’s only the first Historic spell cast each turn that can gain the MTG mechanic Convoke. It’s a slightly slower ramp than playing mana dorks but the ramp is fairly more consistent with Peri Brown at the helm of your deck next to a Doctor of your choice.

Historic matters players can test out The Sixth Doctor and Peri Brown when the MTG Doctor Who Universes Beyond set launches on Oct. 13.

