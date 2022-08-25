MTG Superfriends returns with Urza Assembles the Titans in Dominaria United

A new Phyrexian invasion has triggered Urza Assembles the Titans saga in Dominaria United, potentially reviving Magic: The Gathering Superfriends decks in Standard while upgrading the build in other Magic formats.

Superfriends is the name of a Magic deck that primarily plays planeswalkers. Popular in the Commander format, the build has also existed in Standard and other digital formats like Historic. Revealed during the MTG Weekly stream today, Superfriends is once again a possibility in Standard with the release of Urza Assembles the Titans in the upcoming Dominaria United set that digitally releases on Sept. 1.

Urza Assembles the Titans

Mana cost : 3WW

: 3WW Type : Enchantment—Saga

: Enchantment—Saga Rarity : Rare

: Rare Read Ahead : Choose a chapter and start with that many lore counters

: Choose a chapter and start with that many lore counters Chapter one : Scry four, then you may reveal the top card of your library. If a planeswalker card is revealed this way, put it into your hand

: Scry four, then you may reveal the top card of your library. If a planeswalker card is revealed this way, put it into your hand Chapter two : You may put a planeswalker card with a mana value of six or less from your hand onto the battlefield

: You may put a planeswalker card with a mana value of six or less from your hand onto the battlefield Chapter three: You may activate the loyalty abilities of planeswalkers you control twice this turn rather than once.

The first chapter of Urza Assembles the Titans is likely the weakest given the mana cost of the Rare saga. Chapter two drops just about any planeswalker onto the battlefield for free and chapter three is super powerful with multiple planeswalkers on the battlefield.

Standard has more than a few powerful planeswalkers, despite rotation taking place with the release of DMU. The Wandering Emperor has dominated the Standard format since the release of NEO, and it’s in the color White, working well with Urza Assembles the Titans as an early-drop planeswalker in a Superfriends deck.

The Dominaria United set has four planeswalkers entering the standard format, which includes a reprint of Liliana of the Veil. Teferi, Who Slows the Sunset and Tamiyo, Compleated Sage synergize with Karn and Artifacts while Wrenn and Seven are still in Standard.

Players can test out Superfriends in Standard or the new DMU saga Urza Assembles the Titans with the global release of Dominaria United on Sept. 9 and the digital launch on Sept. 1.