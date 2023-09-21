MTG Standard decks for Worlds feature wide variety of archetypes

Any of the 25 decks has a winning chance.

Over 20 Standard Magic: The Gathering decks were submitted for the World Championship, featuring Wilds of Eldraine cards within new and existing archetypes.

Scheduled to take place from Sept. 22 to 24 is the 2022-2023 Magic World Championship in the Standard and Wilds of Eldraine (WOE) Draft formats. A list of all Standard Constructed decks that were submitted by players competing at Worlds was released today, showcasing a diverse meta composed of new and existing decks that have evolved since the launch of WOE.

All MTG Standard decks for 2023 Magic World Championship

The most brought deck to the 2023 Magic World Championship was Esper Midrange, followed by Mono-Red Aggro, Esper Legends, Domain Ramp, and Golgari Midrange. Here is a breakdown of all the Standard Constructed decks at Worlds, according to WotC.

Esper Midrange : 20 players

: 20 players Mono-Red Aggro : 10 players

: 10 players Esper Legends : Nine players

: Nine players Domain Ramp : Nine players

: Nine players Golgari Midrange : Eight players

: Eight players Mono-White Humans : Seven players

: Seven players Rakdos Reanimator : Seven players

: Seven players Esper Control : Five players

: Five players Azorius Soldiers : Four players

: Four players Five-color Invasion of Alara : Three players

: Three players Mono Blue Cauldron : Three players

: Three players Sultai Midrange : Three players

: Three players Selesnya Enchantments : Three players

: Three players Grixis Midrange : Two players

: Two players Rakdos Sacrifice: Two players

The remaining decks were all submitted by only one player attending the 2023 Magic World Championship.

Bant Control

Rakdos Breach

Azorius Control

Sultai Faeries

Simic Cauldron

Domain Control

Five-color Reanimator

Dimir Faeries

Azorius Tokens

Rakdos Burn

Agatha’s Soul Cauldron | Image via WotC Virtue of Loyalty | Image via WotC Mosswood Dreadknight//Dread Whispers Lord Skitter, Sewer King | Image via WotC

A standout WOE card getting played in multiple Standard decks at Worlds is Agatha’s Soul Cauldron, featured in Mono-Blue and Simic colors. Bramble Familiar is a popular new addition to the Invasion of Alara deck. And the most played new card at MTG 2023 Worlds is Virtue of Persistence, found in 84 main decks and 13 sideboards.

Other popular WOE cards getting played at Worlds are Virtue of Loyalty, Lord Skitter, Sewer King, Mosswood Dreadknight, and Goddric, Cloaked Reveler.

Fans can watch over 100 players at the 2023 Magic World Championship show off their Standard decks from Sept. 22 to 24.

