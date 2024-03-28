MTG Rare Dragon in Thunder Junction Tramples opponents with Plot mechanic

Dragons have crossed the Omenpaths to a Magic: The Gathering plane of opportunity in Outlaws of Thunder Junction, featuring Stingerback Terror using the new Plot mechanic to gain full value from its stats.

On a plane filled with MTG Outlaws and rogue heroes, a Dragon is wreaking havoc on those brave enough to wander the desert landscape. The new Plot mechanic began to take shape through Outlaws of Thunder Junction (OTJ) spoilers on March 28 with the reveal of Stingerback Terror. The Scorpion Dragon has a Plot casting cost that’s less than its normal casting cost and an upside that benefits players with no cards in hand.

A stinger that your opponents won’t forget. Image via WotC

Flying and Trample are two of the best keywords in Magic and Stingerback Terror has both with 7/7 base stats. But there’s a catch. For every card in your hand, the Scorpion Dragon loses -1/-1 in stats. And that’s where the Plot mechanic comes into play.

Card name : Stingerback Terror

: Stingerback Terror Casting cost : 2RR

: 2RR Plot casting cost : 2R

: 2R Rarity : Rare

: Rare Type : Creature—Scorpion Dragon

: Creature—Scorpion Dragon Stats : 7/7

: 7/7 Keywords : Trample and Flying

: Trample and Flying Passive ability: Stingerback Terror gets -1/-1 for each card in your hand.

Stingerback Terror is a solid Red card for aggressive Constructed and Aggro/Midrange Limited MTG decks as they tend to run out of gas mid-game. By using the Plot mechanic, you can play the Dragon for a CMC of three, one less than its regular casting cost, and play it for free when you don’t have any cards in your hand. At the beginning of your next turn, Stingerback Terror’s stats will drop to 6/6 unless you play the card in hand and it will return to 7/7.

The Dragon is a bomb within the OTJ Limited format and will likely see some Constructed play, too. You can test out Stingerback Terror on April 12 through Outlaws of Thunder Junction prerelease events at local game stores.

