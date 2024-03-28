Category:
MTG
TCG

MTG Rare Dragon in Thunder Junction Tramples opponents with Plot mechanic

Save the beatdown for the right time.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Mar 28, 2024 12:47 pm
Dragon swooping over desert landscape
Image via WotC

Dragons have crossed the Omenpaths to a Magic: The Gathering plane of opportunity in Outlaws of Thunder Junction, featuring Stingerback Terror using the new Plot mechanic to gain full value from its stats. 

Recommended Videos

On a plane filled with MTG Outlaws and rogue heroes, a Dragon is wreaking havoc on those brave enough to wander the desert landscape. The new Plot mechanic began to take shape through Outlaws of Thunder Junction (OTJ) spoilers on March 28 with the reveal of Stingerback Terror. The Scorpion Dragon has a Plot casting cost that’s less than its normal casting cost and an upside that benefits players with no cards in hand. 

Dragon swooping over desert landscape
A stinger that your opponents won’t forget. Image via WotC

Flying and Trample are two of the best keywords in Magic and Stingerback Terror has both with 7/7 base stats. But there’s a catch. For every card in your hand, the Scorpion Dragon loses -1/-1 in stats. And that’s where the Plot mechanic comes into play. 

  • Card name: Stingerback Terror
  • Casting cost: 2RR
  • Plot casting cost: 2R
  • Rarity: Rare
  • Type: Creature—Scorpion Dragon
  • Stats: 7/7
  • Keywords: Trample and Flying
  • Passive ability: Stingerback Terror gets -1/-1 for each card in your hand.

Stingerback Terror is a solid Red card for aggressive Constructed and Aggro/Midrange Limited MTG decks as they tend to run out of gas mid-game. By using the Plot mechanic, you can play the Dragon for a CMC of three, one less than its regular casting cost, and play it for free when you don’t have any cards in your hand. At the beginning of your next turn, Stingerback Terror’s stats will drop to 6/6 unless you play the card in hand and it will return to 7/7. 

The Dragon is a bomb within the OTJ Limited format and will likely see some Constructed play, too. You can test out Stingerback Terror on April 12 through Outlaws of Thunder Junction prerelease events at local game stores. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article MTG Uncommon Minotaur has Affinity for Outlaws in Thunder Junction
Outlaws approaching town with sunset in background
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
MTG Uncommon Minotaur has Affinity for Outlaws in Thunder Junction
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 28, 2024
Read Article Legendary MTG Warrior in Thunder Junction buffs Oxen in Commander and Limited
Bruse riding an Ox with his herd surrounding him on Thunder Junction
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
Legendary MTG Warrior in Thunder Junction buffs Oxen in Commander and Limited
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 27, 2024
Read Article All MTG Special Guest cards in Outlaws of Thunder Junction
Faries Rogue stealing an Artifact
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
All MTG Special Guest cards in Outlaws of Thunder Junction
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article MTG Uncommon Minotaur has Affinity for Outlaws in Thunder Junction
Outlaws approaching town with sunset in background
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
MTG Uncommon Minotaur has Affinity for Outlaws in Thunder Junction
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 28, 2024
Read Article Legendary MTG Warrior in Thunder Junction buffs Oxen in Commander and Limited
Bruse riding an Ox with his herd surrounding him on Thunder Junction
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
Legendary MTG Warrior in Thunder Junction buffs Oxen in Commander and Limited
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 27, 2024
Read Article All MTG Special Guest cards in Outlaws of Thunder Junction
Faries Rogue stealing an Artifact
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
All MTG Special Guest cards in Outlaws of Thunder Junction
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 26, 2024
Author
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for seven years, of which five have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.