MTG raises over $50,000 in ongoing charity campaign for Seattle Children’s Hospital

The Hasbro crossover with My Little Pony and Magic: the Gathering is raising money for kids with its final stream on Twitch airing today.

Fans can watch and help raise money for the Seattle Children’s Hospital during the final Magic: The Gathering Extra Life For Kids stream today on Magic’s Twitch channel at 6pm CT. The stream will include gameplay and plenty of antics from various special guests.

Magic – Twitch Magic streams live on Twitch! Check out their videos, sign up to chat, and join their community.

The partnership between Hasbro and Extra Life is set to end Nov. 5. Through a culmination of money raised via Magic and My Little Pony crossover products and MTG Extra Life For Kids streams on Twitch, over $50,000 has been raised so far.

Wizards of the Coast and Extra Life began the fundraising campaign on Oct. 22, selling out of the My Little Pony and Magic crossover playmats in a matter of minutes. Hasbro has also been offering a Ponies: The Galloping Trading Card set, along with card sleeves in MTG Arena.

Image via Hasbro My Little Pony and Magic: The Gathering

The Ponies: The Galloping Trading Card set includes these three cards

Rarity

Princess Twilight Sparkle

Double-sided Princess Luna/Nightmare Moon

All four Magic and My Little Pony crossover characters are available in Magic Arena as a card sleeve, along with an Extra Life one too.

The trading card set is available until Nov. 5 at HasbroPulse.com, priced at $50. Card sleeves in Magic Arena will only be available for purchase until Nov. 4.