MTG and My Little Pony charity crossover playmats sell out in minutes

The crossover has proved to be successful.

Ponies The Galloping My Little Pony and Magic The Gathering charity crossover
Image via Hasbro My Little Pony and Magic: The Gathering

A charity crossover between Magic: The Gathering Arena and My Little Pony was revealed earlier this month. And so far, it seems to be raising a lot of money for charity since one of the items is already sold out.

Two items are available: A set of trading cards for $50 and a bundle of three playmats for $100. The majority of the revenue is donated to Seattle’s Children Hospital via the Extra Life association.

Ponies: The Galloping is on sale today at the Hasbro Pulse toy shop! This special collection of silver-bordered cards helps support the @ExtraLife4Kids charity – in the spirit of friendship! Buy here: https://t.co/zZIrDMYU46 A behind the scenes look: https://t.co/LTFscAldz0

The limited edition playmat bundles sold out in just a few minutes and $80 per purchase was donated to the Seattle’s Children Hospital.

The trading card sets are still available, though, and $30 from each purchase will be donated to charity. The sets include three limited edition silver-bordered cards: Rarity, Nightmare Moon, and Princess Twilight Sparkle. Hasbro also revealed a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of these exclusive items.

MTG fans are asking for more playmat bundles, but it’s unclear if more inventory will be added.