My Little Pony and Magic: The Gathering are doing a crossover for charity

A collaborative crossover between Hasbro’s My Little Pony and Magic: The Gathering is raising money for the Seattle Children’s Hospital through a collective box set.

Magic: The Gathering and My Little Pony are raising money for children in partnership with the world-wide charity Extra Life. The special one-time promo box set comes in two different forms: three individual cards or cards and three playmats. In addition, promo card sleeves are being sold in MTG Arena.

Image via Hasbro My Little Pony and Magic: The Gathering

The set includes Princess Twilight, Rarity, and double-sided Nightmare Moon/Princess Luna. For the three-card box set, the price is $49.99. And with the three playmats plus the My Little Pony MTG cards, it’s $99.99. Card sleeves in MTG Arena are also available for $3.99 each (one for each My Little Pony Magic crossover character).

Image via Hasbro My Little Pony and Magic: The Gathering

In such a unique crossover, MTG card designer Chris Mooney worked with artists Andrea Radek, Jennifer L. Meyer, and John Thacker. Mooney said the goal of the set was to create a unique product in honor of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic‘s final season, which comes to an end on Oct. 12.

“We wanted to create a special product for our Extra Life initiative this year,” Mooney said. “It seemed like a perfect fit and the perfect time for it.”

The proceeds from the crossover, collected via the promo box sets and MTG Arena card sleeves, are being collected by Extra Life. Sales for the promo box sets will run from Oct. 22 to Nov. 5 (or until supplies are sold out). The card sleeves via MTGA are available for sale from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4.