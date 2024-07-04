Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Bird wizard flying over pond in MH3
Image via WotC
Category:
MTG

MTG Pro Tour winner calls for ‘crazy stupid’ deck he won with to be banned

How soon will Nadu, Winged Wisdom see the ban hammer?
Image of Jose Pedro Eichenseer
Jose Pedro Eichenseer
|
Published: Jul 4, 2024 02:20 am

Simon Nielsen, champion of the MTG Pro Tour Amsterdam with his Nadu Bant deck, believes this overwhelmingly powerful strategy should be banned as soon as possible. “This deck is ridiculously strong, and I’m just happy I got to use it before it gets banned, which it surely will,” he said upon receiving his trophy on June 30.

Recommended Videos

The latest Pro Tour winner expects the ban hammer to fall imminently on the Simic-colored bird wizard. Nielsen jokingly added, “Do not invest.” Despite the champ’s warning, many cards have already spiked in price over the last few days in reaction to Nadu, Winged Wisdom’s rise in popularity. Key pieces to the deck’s combo, such as Shuko, have seen an unbelievable upsurge in price.

nadu, winged wisdom in MTG
This bird boy is getting popular. Image via WotC

With a baffling win rate of 59.3 percent that defies logic, the Nadu Bant combo deck really gives new meaning to the old saying, “If you can’t beat them, join them.” This would explain the following statistic: An overwhelming 25 percent of all MTG Pro Tour Amsterdam Modern players piloted variants of the same Nadu, Winged Wisdom deck. To put it into perspective, Hogaak, Arisen Necropolis made up only 21 percent of the meta in 2019 before it got banned in Modern.

In fact, Nadu, Winged Wisdom was such an unstoppable strategy during Pro Tour Amsterdam that five out of the top eight finalists played variants of the same colorful bird. The final was a mirror match between Simon Nielson’s and Sam Pardee’s Nadu decks. Considering all of the above, it’s not a question of whether or not Nadu, Winged Wisdom will get banned, but when.

It’s a surprise to no one that numerous Magic YouTubers, bloggers, and social media content creators are crying out for this winged monstrosity to be axed. As of the time of writing, there have been no remarks from Wizards of the Coast on a possible emergency ban. The next official ban window will be in August. Until then, Modern players will have to learn to overcome or join Nadu.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Jose Pedro Eichenseer
Jose Pedro Eichenseer
Jose has in recent years worked for a number of different websites as a freelance article-, content-, and copywriter. His most recent gigs were at mxdwn.com as an editor and CBR.com as a feature article games writer. Passionate film aficionado, football fanatic, and most importantly, Steam Sales addict.
Link to pepeeichenseer.wixsite.com