MTG Planeswalker Lukka outshined by companion Mila in Strixhaven

Wizards of the Coast revealed the new Lukka Modal Double-Faced Planeswalker card today via MTG Weekly, taking second fiddle to his companion Mila.

Scheduled to release digitally on April 15, Strixhaven: School of Mages (STX) will contain a total of four Planeswalker cards. Liliana and Kasmina were the first Planeswalkers revealed, followed by Rowan and Will Kenrith as an MDFC Planeswalker. And during the MTG Weekly stream, Mila, Crafty Companion//Lukka, Wayward Bonder was revealed today.

Mila, Crafty Companion//Lukka, Wayward Bonder

Mila outshines Lukka, earning her place as the frontside of their MDFC. The fox isn’t technically a Companion, despite her having “companion” in her name.

Frontside: Mila, Crafty Companion

Image via WotC

CMC: 1WW

Title: Legendary Creature—Fox

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Stats: 2/3

First ability: Whenever an opponent attacks one or more Planeswalkers you control, put a loyalty counter on each Planeswalker you control.

Second ability: Whenever a permanent you control becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, you may draw a card.

Mila, Crafty Companion stands out via her protection over Planeswalkers, pumping them with a loyalty counter whenever an opponent attacks them. As an added value, she also provides card draw when her controller’s permanents become the target of a spell.

Backside: Lukka, Wayward Bonder

Image via WotC

CMC: 4RR

Title: Legendary Planeswalker—Lukka

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Loyalty: Five

Plus-one: You may discard a card. If you do, draw a card. If a creature card was discarded this way, draw two cards instead.

Minus-two: Return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield. It gains Haste. Exile it at the beginning of your next upkeep.

Minus-seven: You get an emblem with “Whenever a creature enters the battlefield under your control it deals damage equal to its power to any target.”

Lukka, Wayward Bonder is an expensive Planeswalker who can draw cards upon one being discarded, while returning a creature from the graveyard until that player’s next upkeep.

Lukka’s ultimate is solid, but his casting cost puts the Planeswalker behind curve. Getting Lukka out early improves the Planeswalker’s value, which can get accomplished in Standard via cards like Irencrag Feat or Birgi, God of Storytelling.

Players can test out Mila and Lukka when STX releases digitally on April 15. The official launch via tabletop will take place on April 23.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.