MTG New Capenna Maestros Diabolist fuels sacrifice themes while applying pressure to opponents

The Maestros family is taking center stage during the second day of Streets of New Capenna spoilers, showcasing Maestros Diabolist, a three-color vampire warrior that creates Magic: The Gathering devil tokens.

Sacrificing creatures is a predominant Maestro family theme within the Streets of New Capenna (SNC) set, scheduled to digitally launch on April 28. Each family within the upcoming Standard-legal set has a unique mechanic, with Maestros using Casualty, a mechanic that allows players to copy spells upon sacrificing a creature.

Previewed by Mont today, Maestros Diabolist fuels sacrifice devil tokens upon attacking while also containing powerful MTG keywords like Deathtouch and Haste.

Maestros Diabolist

Image via WotC

Mana value : UGR

: UGR Type : Creature—Vampire Warrior

: Creature—Vampire Warrior Rarity : Rare

: Rare Stats : 1/4

: 1/4 Keywords : Deathtouch and Haste

: Deathtouch and Haste Ability: Whenever Maestros Diabolist attacks, if you don’t control a devil token, create a tapped and attacking 1/1 red devil creature token with “When this creature dies, it deals one damage to any target.”

As a three-drop in the MTG Grixis colors, Maestros Diabolist is packed with value but will likely only see gameplay within specific Grixis builds seeking to take full advantage of what the Maestros have to offer. Within the SNC Limited format, however, the vampire warrior has the potential to be a Draft bomb.

Producing devil tokens to get used as sacrificial fodder isn’t hard with Maestros Diabolist due to the vampire having Deathtouch and toughness of four. The tokens are produced upon attacking, providing pressure on opponents while fueling sacrifice themes and chipping away at an opponent’s life total. Having Haste is a huge upside as well, especially when it’s able to drop on turn three.

Players can test the worth of Maestros Diablolist via prerelease SNC events that start on April 22. A digital release will take place on April 28, followed by the global New Capenna launch on April 29.