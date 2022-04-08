MTG New Capenna Arcane Bombardment creates copy shenanigans in spells matter builds

Izzet spell decks will gain a new Magic: The Gathering weapon in the form of a Streets of New Capenna Enchantment called Arcane Bombardment.

The Maestro family within the upcoming Streets of New Capenna (SNC) set wants to sacrifice creatures to copy spells via the new mechanic Casualty. But they don’t have exclusive rights to the copying of spells thanks to the SNC spoiler Arcane Bombardment, previewed by Day9 today. The Enchantment is expensive but is also powerful within the right build, similar to MTG cards like Eye of the Storm and Mirror March.

Arcane Bombardment

Image via WotC

Mana value : 4RR

: 4RR Type : Enchantment

: Enchantment Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Ability: Whenever you cast your first Instant or Sorcery spell each turn, exile an Instant or Sorcery card a random from your graveyard. Then copy each card exiled with Arcane Bombardment. You may cast any number of the copies without paying their mana costs.

Control decks that want games to run long and rely mainly on Instant and Sorcery speed spells to delay may want Arcane Bombardment as a top-end MTG card within either the main deck or sideboard.

Being able to copy an Instant or Sorcery spell from the graveyard and cast it without paying its mana cost is premium value in MTG. The downside to Arcane Bombardment, however, is that the spells are chosen at random. And the Enchantment itself costs six mana to get on the battlefield. Should the stars align, though, Arcane Bombardment has the potential to pop off and win games.

Players can test Arcane Bombardment when New Cappena is released digitally on April 28. Prerelease SNC events will start on April 22 and a global launch is scheduled for April 29.