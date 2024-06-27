Image Credit: Bethesda
Bird wizard flying over pond in MH3
Image via WotC
MTG Nadu and Storm decks dominate Modern Pro Tour decklists in Amsterdam

MH3 cards are changing the competitive Modern meta.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jun 27, 2024 03:14 pm

Big changes to Magic: The Gathering Modern decklists are expected at the final Pro Tour of the season, featuring powerful cards from the Modern Horizons 3 set. 

The new Modern Horizons 3 set had its global launch on June 14, containing many powerful MTG cards for formats like Commander and Modern. MTG players didn’t waste time testing out cards like Nadu, Winged Wisdom and Ral, Monsoon Mage, including them in the two most popular decks getting played at the MH3 Pro Tour Amsterdam from June 28 to 30. Over 20 percent of the field is playing a Bant deck built around Nadu, according to the June 27 Modern Metagame breakdown from WotC.

Here are the most popular Modern decks being played at the final Pro Tour tournament of the 2023-2024 season. 

  • Bant Nadu: 49 players and 20.2 percent of the field
  • Ruby Storm: 23 players and 9.5 percent of the field
  • Jeskai Control: 22 players and 9.1 percent of the field
  • Mono-Black Necro: 17 players and seven percent of the field
  • Eldrazi Tron: 14 players and 5.8 percent of the field 
  • Four-Color Nadu: 13 players and 5.3 percent of the field
  • Boros Energy: 13 players and 5.3 percent of the field
  • Jeskai Wizards: 12 players and 4.9 percent of the field

Nadu, Winged Wisdom garnered attention from many players when it was first spoiled. The Bird Wizard was my top pick to build a Commander deck around and has become the hottest card to play at MH3 Pro Tour Amsterdam. Nadu has an ability that easily draw cards when a creature becomes the target of a spell or an ability. This ability can trigger twice per creature, which, in the Modern format with cards like Shuko that have an Equip cost of zero, can draw a lot of cards. 

Ral, Monsoon Mage is another powerful MH3 card that has a combo with Ruby Medallion, reducing the cost of cards like Pyretic Ritual, Reckless Impulse, Wrenn’s Resolve, and Desperate Ritual. The One Ring from LTR is still making waves in Modern, played in the MTG color combo Jeskai Control and Eldrazi Tron decks. Galvanic Discharge, also from MH3, is the most played card at the Amsterdam Pro Tour with 268 copies getting played in main decks. And close behind it is Phlage, Titan of Fire’s Fury with 211 main deck copies and 53 sideboard copies.

You can watch all the action of the MTG Modern format unfold from June 28 to 30 at the MH3 Pro Tour Amsterdam. Top players from the tournament will qualify to play in the World Championship this fall. Full decklists for every build at Pro Tour Amsterdam are slated to drop on June 28.

