MTG Modern Horizons rewards exiling with Soulherder reveal

Exiling cards is a common theme in various Magic: The Gathering formats, which is why the new Modern Horizons Soulherder reveal could have an impact in Commander and Modern.



MTG Modern Horizons is only a week away from premiering via Magic Online on June 6, along with a pre-release weekend June 8-9 in paper form. The set is different from previous Modern sets in that it promotes all the formats outside of Standard.

While this means cards like Soulherder could be beneficial in Modern, it might actually work better in EDH or Modern Horizons Draft.



Related: Here’s every mythic rare card in MTG Modern Horizons set

Soulherder



Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Costing three mana (one blue and one white), this one/one creature can ramp up to a giant quickly if paired with the right cards. It gains its ramp from creatures that are exiled from the battlefield, which several cards in the Modern Horizon set rely upon for their abilities.



Not only does it gain a plus one/plus one counter for every creature exiled, but Soulherder can also partake in the exile process too.



“At the beginning of your end step, you may exile another target creature you control, then return that card to the battlefield under its owner’s control.”



Between the ramp of counters per end step in combination with others that exile opponents and your creatures, Soulherder can become strong in just a couple of turns. Beware of an opponents removal spell, though, as Soulherder is likely to get taken out quickly if possible.



MTG Modern Horizons is set to release on June 13 in paper form. A pre-release will occur prior to that on June 8-9 and the digital version of Modern Horizons will be available via Magic Online, June 6.