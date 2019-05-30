Here’s every mythic rare card in MTG Modern Horizons set

The mythic rare cards in Magic: The Gathering Modern Horizons are complete and there’s a few that live up to the reputation of being over-powered and super impactful.



Modern Horizonsis set to release on June 13. Breaking the mold of what’s been done in the past, this new set contains around 250 new and reprint cards for use in formats outside of Standard. Some of the cards are designed specifically for Commander or Modern while others were added for Modern Horizons drafts.



Not every MTG mythic rare card can earn a reputation of being a bomb but there are a few in Modern Horizons like Sword of Truth and Justice, Wrenn and Six, Sword of Sinew and Steel, Morophon, the Boundless, and The First Sliver that stand above the rest.



Hexdrinker



Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

While not a super over-powered card, Hexdrinker is cheap to cast and can turn into a bomb over time. Or it can simply be used as bait to get an opponent to use a counterspell or removal card.



Serra the Benevolent



Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Don’t underestimate Serra the Benevolent. Her loyalty counters are powerful and she’ll work well in a variety of Commander (EDH) decks. Plus, she only costs four mana (two white) to cast which is cheap for a mythic rare planeswalker.



Urza, Lord High Officer



Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Not as powerful as if he was a planeswalker, Urza, Lord High Officer carries his weight by creating an artifact creature token that gets plus one/plus one for every artifact that player control, similar to amass but without proliferating.



Yawgmoth, Thran Physician



Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Likely earning himself his own EDH deck, Yawgmoth, Thran Physician has complete protection from Humans. And if you’ve been following the Pro Modern tournaments, Humans are on fire right now.



Echo of Eons



Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Changing the course of a match is the Echo of Eons. Versatile in a variety of formats, this sorcery card is likely to get plenty of action.



Ranger-Captain of Eos



Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Assisting the White Weenie decks, Ranger-Captian of Eos is a “so-so” mythic rare Modern Horizons card. Able to bring a smaller creature into hand upon entering the battlefield, he can also be sacrificed to prevent an opponent from casting non-creature spells for a turn.



Seasoned Pyromancer



Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Helping out on the Red Aggro spectrum is Seasoned Pyromancer. Likely a good fit in EDH decks, many fans feel he’s a waste of a mythic rare spot in Modern Horizons.



Unbound Flourishing



Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Taking spells with a mana cost of X in them to the next level is Unbound Flourishing. How and where it will fit in has yet to be decided, but EDH decks with Hydroid Krasis in them is likely a good start.



Wrenn and Six



Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Costing only two mana (one red and one green), planeswalker Wrenn and Six will find a home in a variety of formats and decks. Too bad it’s not in Standard, though.



The First Sliver



Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Bringing back the most hated tribal theme in Magic: The Gathering, The First Sliver has Sliver fans rejoicing the gods of Magic. Everyone else, however, is adding removal cards and board wipes to their sideboards.



Kess, Dissident Mage



Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Beefed up as a three/four flying creature, Kess, Dissident Mage is truly powerful through static ability. Casting sorcery and instant cards from the graveyard can change the tide of a match in a heartbeat, putting a giant bullseye on Kess, Dissident Mage.



Sword of Truth and Justice



Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Part one of the Ally Sword Cycle, Sword of Truth and Justice is a lethal artifact equipment card in Modern Horizons. It’s plus two/plus two ability is nice but so is protection from blue and white.



Sword of Sinew and Steel



Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Part two of the Ally Sword Cycle, Sword of Sinew and Steel has protection against black and red. It can also destroy an artifact or planeswalker if it deals damage to a player. While the Ally Sword Cycle won’t be completed in Modern Horizons, both Sword equipment artifact cards are worth picking up.



Morophon, the Boundless



Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Having the mechanic “Changeling,” Morophon, the Boundless allows for tribes to be played in any color. Boosting the Sliver tribal theme over the top, this seven mana colorless shapeshifter will also boost Dragon tribals by making cards like Niv-Mizzet Reborn free.



Mox Tantalite



Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Adding one mana of any color to a players mana pool through the mechanic “Suspend,” Mox Tantalite is an average artifact. Not exactly mythic rare quality, but it might find a home in a variety of decks that rely upon artifacts.



MTG Modern Horizons is set to release digitally via Magic Online June 6. Following that is the pre-release on June 8-9, with the official paper form release on June 13.

