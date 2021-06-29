MTG Minion of the Mighty AFR spoiler can hit for lethal on turn 2

A potential bomb in Magic: The Gathering was revealed this morning by Team Liquid Stephen “Crokeyz” Croke during the first official day of Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms spoilers.

Scheduled to release digitally on July 8, Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms (AFR) spoilers began today with the reveal of Minion of the Mighty. The Kobold is a one-drop Rare with 0/1 stats. Minion of the Mighty doesn’t look like much, but given the right setup, the Kobold can create a lethal attack on turn two, according to Crokeyz.

Forgotten Realms review season is underway! I get to show off a new Red rare one drop! Pog



It says Dragon on it so it is cool.



Thanks Wizards for the preview. #MTGAFR pic.twitter.com/w5N008SIam — Stephen Croke (@crokeyz) June 29, 2021

Minion of the Mighty uses Pack Tactics that say “whenever Minion of the Might attacks, if you attacked with creatures with [that have a] total power of six or greater this combat, you may put a dragon creature card from your hand onto the battlefield tapped and attacking.”

The Kobold also has the keyword Menace, practically begging players to slap a combat trick onto it to drop a dragon from their hand into play. Known for his creative deck-building skills, Crokeyz combined the combat trick Infuriate with the dragon Terror of Mount Velus from Theros Beyond Death (THB) to create a possible turn-two lethal strike.

The lethal turn two play won’t happen every game and both THB cards will leave the Standard format in September with the fall rotation. But there are a total of 281 cards in AFR, with only a small number of them spoiled so far, leaving the door open for other Minion of the Mighty combos to exist.