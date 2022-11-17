MTG market prices soar over $100 for Universe Beyond Transformer and Retro Artifact cards

Wizards of the Coast has included two types of collectible Magic: The Gathering cards in The Brothers’ War that are taking over the secondary market.

Scheduled to globally launch on Nov. 18, The Brothers’ War set has already made its way into collector’s hands following prerelease events that began on Nov. 11. Hidden away in collector BRO booster packs are Retro Artifacts with a schematic treatment and serialized numbers, along with foil shattered glass treatments on Universe Beyond Transformer cards. Collectors who have found these cards are listing them already on the secondary market, ranging from $100 to over $1,000.

Despite the official release taking place tomorrow, local game stores were allowed to sell BRO products like collector booster packs and boxes at prerelease events to players who were participating. This has led to wild secondary market prices. Serialized numbers have never been added to Magic cards before, which has added to the hike in prices. Likewise for Transformer cards with a shattered glass foil treatment.

A Twitter post today showcased a shattered glass Megatron, Tyrant Transformer card selling for $1,900. According to a comment on the post, collectors may have to purchase up to $115,000 in products to have a chance at finding the Universe Beyond Transformer shatter glass treatment of Megatron, Tyrant.

Related: All The Brothers’ War MTG cards worth money | BRO price list for Nov.

Official secondary market sites on the internet like MTGStocks are showing high price amounts as well for the Universe Beyond Transformers cards that have a shatter glass foil treatment, but not in the thousands. Optimus Prime, Hero is valued at around $300, Prowl, Stoic Strategist is valued between $285 and $500, and Goldbug, Humanity’s Ally is valued between $194 and $600.

The same is taking place for Retro Artifacts that have a schematic double-foil rainbow treatment and a serialized number. Over 10 of the Artifacts are priced from $100 to $1,000, while non-serialized foil schematic Retro Artifacts are priced between $20 and $60.

Many of these secondary market prices are likely priced much higher than what the Universe Beyond Transformer and Retro Artifact cards are actually worth. As players crack more packs and more copies flow into the secondary market, prices should drop. But it’s possible that many will remain valued at over $100.