MTG Madness – Into the valleys of Bloomburrow Prerelease

Knowing Draft archetypes is great as a foundation but Sealed, the format played at Prerelease events, is slightly different. The money spent to play at the event gets you a Prerelease Kit, which includes six Playbooster packs and a bonus Prerelease promo card. The 40-card deck you craft comes from these.

Six Bloomburrow Play Boosters

One traditional foil year-stamped rare or mythic rare Bloomburrow promo card

One MTG Arena code card

One deck box

One Spindown life counter

Bloomburrow is an aggressive Limited set, even in Sealed where the tempo is typically slower. Because of faster-paced games, be careful about splashing too many colors into your deck. Most times, you’ll have to add a third color, but I would use that third color to splash bombs and top-tier cards only if possible.

Uncommon bomb. Image via WotC Solid one-drop. Image via WotC Mouse archetype bomb. Image via WotC Great for splahing. Image via WotC Solid three-drop. Image via WotC

Unless you’re comfortable playing Control and Midrange styles, I recommend building your Prerelease deck on the aggressive side. Don’t skip the one-drops, especially because many of them are powerful. And don’t weigh down the top-end with cards you may never be able to cast because games end so quickly.

Here’s a basic breakdown of what you should include in a Sealed Prerelease deck for Bloomburrow.

At least two one-drops, maybe even three depending on how aggressive your deck is

Around seven two-drops

Six to eight three-drops

Two to three four-drops

One to two five-drops

One six-drop or higher

16 to 17 basic lands.

Much like Constructed, the Bloomburrow Sealed tempo requires you to play cards on Curve or you’re likely to fall behind and lose. Have answers to early-game plays and a strategy to Curve into your bigger plays that end games.

