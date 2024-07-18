Image Credit: Bethesda
Small critters from Bloomburrow fighting together
Image via WotC
Category:
MTG
TCG

Best MTG Rare and Mythic Rare Bloomburrow Draft cards

A guide to top Draft picks and bombs.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|

Published: Jul 18, 2024 01:31 pm

Cute and ferocious animals are ready to win you Magic: The Gathering Limited Draft and Sealed games through Bloomburrow.

I’ve broken the best high-rarity cards up into the five individual MTG colors, but they aren’t listed in any specific order. Many can slot into various Bloomburrow Draft archetypes, so don’t get tunnel vision when crafting a build. Whether you’re playing Prerelease events, Draft with friends, or Limited events on MTG Arena, the best Rare and Mythic Rare cards in this article will help you build a winning deck.

Best MTG color White Bloomburrow Draft cards

Bloomburrow cardRarityCard imageBloomburrow card explained
Caretaker’s TalentRareTabbit outside of houseMTG Class Enchantments can have a major impact on the Draft meta. Caretaker’s Talent slots right into token decks and is packed with value.
Valley QuestcallerRareRabbit leading the charge of animals through Bloomburrow MTG setValley Questcaller is an uber-noble for Rabbits, Bats, Birds, and/or Mice. The Rabbit Warrior is a top-notch flexible Bloomburrow card that can be played in multiple Draft archetypes.
Starfall InvocationRare Magic burst from sky in Bloomburrow MTG setStarfall Invocation is a solid board wipe with a bonus through the Gift mechanic. Your opponent drawing a card is slightly risky, but worth the value depending on what you return from your graveyard.
Warren WarleaderMythic RareRabbit and his Offspring ready to fight in Bloomburrow MTG setUsing the Offspring mechanic, Warren Warleader is the ideal first pick for a go-wide build in Bloomburrow.

Best MTG color Blue Bloomburrow Draft cards

Bloomburrow cardRarityCard imageBloomburrow card explained
Dour Port-MageRareFrog casting spell in Bloomburrow MTG setBouncing targets is strong within the Bloomburrow Limited format. You can protect your creatures, synergize with Enter triggers, and synergize with the Valiant keyword mechanic.
Kitsa, Otterball EliteMythic RareOtter casting spell under water in Bloomburrow MTG setKitsa, Otterball Elite slots right into the UR Draft archetype and is a top pick. Extra value comes from Prowess, Vigilance, and the ability to spend extra mana copying an Instant or Sorcery spell.
MockingbirdRareBird transforming in Bloomburrow MTG setMockingbird isn’t a pack-one-pick-one, but it is a bomb in the right build. Being able to copy any creature on the battlefield while granting it Flying is a powerful ability.
Stormchaser’s TalentRareOtter casting spells in MTG Bloomburrow setThis Class is a must-have within the UR archetype.

Best MTG color Black Bloomburrow Draft cards

Bloomburrow cardRarity Card imageBloomburrow card explainer
Iridescent VinelasherRareLizard with magical whip in Bloomburrow MTG setThe Offspring mechanic is powerful on a one-drop creature, especially Iridescent Vinelasher with the Lizard Assassin’s Landfall ability.
Maha, Its Feathers Night
Mythic RareElemental Owl spreads its dark wings covering the sky.Maha, Its Feathers Night is powerful enough to slot into any build as a top-end finisher.
Season of LossMythic RareMouse hiding from Calamity beast in MTG Bloomburrow setUsing the Pawprint mechanic, Season of Loss has three modes with everything you’d want from a MTG Black color card.

Best MTG color Red Bloomburrow Draft cards

Bloomburrow cardRarityCard imageBloomburrow card explained
Dragonhawk, Fate’s TempestMythic RareA Bird Dragon flying in Bloomburrow cavesDragonhawk, Fate’s Tempest is a strong finisher that slots into Stompy builds. the Bird Dragon provides card advantage and deils damage directly to an opponent’s life total.
Manifold MouseRareMouse on battlefield in MTG Bloomburrow setTargeting your creatures is the main theme within the RW archetype, with Manifold Mouse giving you the option of Trample or Double Strike on top of Valient.
Sunspine LynxRare Lava pouring out of sky in Bloomburrow MTG setSunspine Lynx has two powerful abilities: Preventing life gain and dealing damage that can’t be prevented.

Best MTG color Green Bloomburrow Draft cards

Bloomburrow cardRarityCard image Bloomburrow card explained
For the Common GoodRareMouse powering up in Bloomburrow MTG setDouble X is slightly expensive, but the Sorcery speed spell would be broken otherwise. Copy a huge creature or one with Enter effects to maximize value.
Lumra, Bellow of the WoodsMythic RareElemental bear scaring animals in Bloomburrow MTG setWith so many Flyers in the Bloomburrow set, Lumra, Bellow of the Woods is one of the best creatures with Reach. The Bear fits into go-wide strategies, increasing the Elemental’s power and toughness.
Thornvault ForagerRareSquirrel leaping across trees in Bloomburrow MTG setThornvault Forager is the ultimate mana dork in Bloomburrow. The Squirrel Ranger can tap for one Green mana or Forage to tap for two mana of any combination of colors. You can even sink mana into the Rare to find Squirrel from your library.
