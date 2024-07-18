Best MTG Rare and Mythic Rare Bloomburrow Draft cards

Cute and ferocious animals are ready to win you Magic: The Gathering Limited Draft and Sealed games through Bloomburrow.

Recommended Videos

I’ve broken the best high-rarity cards up into the five individual MTG colors, but they aren’t listed in any specific order. Many can slot into various Bloomburrow Draft archetypes, so don’t get tunnel vision when crafting a build. Whether you’re playing Prerelease events, Draft with friends, or Limited events on MTG Arena, the best Rare and Mythic Rare cards in this article will help you build a winning deck.

Best MTG color White Bloomburrow Draft cards

Bloomburrow card Rarity Card image Bloomburrow card explained Caretaker’s Talent Rare MTG Class Enchantments can have a major impact on the Draft meta. Caretaker’s Talent slots right into token decks and is packed with value. Valley Questcaller Rare Valley Questcaller is an uber-noble for Rabbits, Bats, Birds, and/or Mice. The Rabbit Warrior is a top-notch flexible Bloomburrow card that can be played in multiple Draft archetypes. Starfall Invocation Rare Starfall Invocation is a solid board wipe with a bonus through the Gift mechanic. Your opponent drawing a card is slightly risky, but worth the value depending on what you return from your graveyard. Warren Warleader Mythic Rare Using the Offspring mechanic, Warren Warleader is the ideal first pick for a go-wide build in Bloomburrow.

Best MTG color Blue Bloomburrow Draft cards

Bloomburrow card Rarity Card image Bloomburrow card explained Dour Port-Mage Rare Bouncing targets is strong within the Bloomburrow Limited format. You can protect your creatures, synergize with Enter triggers, and synergize with the Valiant keyword mechanic. Kitsa, Otterball Elite Mythic Rare Kitsa, Otterball Elite slots right into the UR Draft archetype and is a top pick. Extra value comes from Prowess, Vigilance, and the ability to spend extra mana copying an Instant or Sorcery spell. Mockingbird Rare Mockingbird isn’t a pack-one-pick-one, but it is a bomb in the right build. Being able to copy any creature on the battlefield while granting it Flying is a powerful ability. Stormchaser’s Talent Rare This Class is a must-have within the UR archetype.

Best MTG color Black Bloomburrow Draft cards

Bloomburrow card Rarity Card image Bloomburrow card explainer Iridescent Vinelasher Rare The Offspring mechanic is powerful on a one-drop creature, especially Iridescent Vinelasher with the Lizard Assassin’s Landfall ability. Maha, Its Feathers Night

Mythic Rare Maha, Its Feathers Night is powerful enough to slot into any build as a top-end finisher. Season of Loss Mythic Rare Using the Pawprint mechanic, Season of Loss has three modes with everything you’d want from a MTG Black color card.

Best MTG color Red Bloomburrow Draft cards

Bloomburrow card Rarity Card image Bloomburrow card explained Dragonhawk, Fate’s Tempest Mythic Rare Dragonhawk, Fate’s Tempest is a strong finisher that slots into Stompy builds. the Bird Dragon provides card advantage and deils damage directly to an opponent’s life total. Manifold Mouse Rare Targeting your creatures is the main theme within the RW archetype, with Manifold Mouse giving you the option of Trample or Double Strike on top of Valient. Sunspine Lynx Rare Sunspine Lynx has two powerful abilities: Preventing life gain and dealing damage that can’t be prevented.

Best MTG color Green Bloomburrow Draft cards

Bloomburrow card Rarity Card image Bloomburrow card explained For the Common Good Rare Double X is slightly expensive, but the Sorcery speed spell would be broken otherwise. Copy a huge creature or one with Enter effects to maximize value. Lumra, Bellow of the Woods Mythic Rare With so many Flyers in the Bloomburrow set, Lumra, Bellow of the Woods is one of the best creatures with Reach. The Bear fits into go-wide strategies, increasing the Elemental’s power and toughness. Thornvault Forager Rare Thornvault Forager is the ultimate mana dork in Bloomburrow. The Squirrel Ranger can tap for one Green mana or Forage to tap for two mana of any combination of colors. You can even sink mana into the Rare to find Squirrel from your library.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy