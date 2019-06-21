MTG legendary cycle goes Superfriends with M20 Kethis, the Hidden Hand

The legendary cycle in Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020 continues with the reveal of elven power in Abzan with Kethis, the Hidden Hand.

Set to release on July 12, Core Set 2020 continues to impress the Magic: The Gathering community by changing up the Core Set format with more cards and a focus on themes and a new legendary cycle. Most recently, Kethis, the Hidden Hand has joined the other legendary cycle spoilers and boosted Superfriends decks.

Kethis, the Hidden Hand

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Costing three mana (one green, one white, and one black) to cast, Kethis, the Hidden Hand is a three/four elf who reduces the cost of other legendary creatures by one mana of any type. Kethis is a Mythic Rare M20 card that’s odd but decent.

Coming out on turn three is nice, only if a player can produce the mana to cast him. Kethis, the Hidden Hand also has the ability to exile two legendary creatures from the graveyard, allowing all other legendary creatures in the graveyard to be played until the end of turn.

Outside of Commander and Superfriends decks, Kethis isn’t a top choice. But his ability to reduce the cost of legendary creatures is a huge benefit. Casting from the graveyard is decent too, but not as beneficial.

Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020 is set to release on July 12, with a pre-release draft on July 7. Digital players will have early access to M20 via MTG Arena on July 2.