MTG lead game designer confirms Finality counters are sticking around

Wizards of the Coast added a new Magic: The Gathering term called Finality counters within Lost Caverns of Ixalan—and the term is here to stay, according to game designer Mark Rosewater.

New terms have been emerging as WotC continues to expand upon the design space within Magic. Players have started to see effects changing over time as well, like the “only this turn” effect that keeps cards from being broken within a format. But sometimes, those limitations keep a card from becoming playable as well and it’s a fine line MTG designers have to work around to keep the design space fresh and enjoyable at the same time. A new term called Finality counters was introduced within Lost Caverns of Ixalan, acting as an “only this turn” clause for reanimated creatures, which Rosewater confirmed on Nov. 22 through Twitter that players “will see again.”

Rosewater discusses the evolution of game design that led to introducing Finality counters in #MTGIxalan, which you'll see more in the future. pic.twitter.com/kb2FKP2AH0 — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) November 22, 2023

Naturally, not everyone in the MTG community is happy about Finality counters getting used within future Magic sets, much like players will complain about a card that limits its ability to only once per turn. It will take time for the design team to find the sweet spot for many of these new design features, and it’s still possible that misses and duds will occur. But the Finality counter does open up design space around reanimation, and for that, most players are happy about the decision to keep them around.

Finality counters weren’t the only new mechanics introduced within the LCI set. A new take on double-faced cards that transform was introduced through Crafting, along with a new perspective on the Cascade mechanic through Discover. Players might be split over new mechanics but most agree that Dinosaurs stomping over Control decks on the MTG Arena ladder and through competitive tournaments is a good thing.