Spicy MTG decks challenge Standard meta after Lost Caverns of Ixalan

A return to the Multiverse plane of Ixalan has brought about significant changes to the Standard meta, showcasing Magic: The Gathering decks like Boros Humans and Gruul Dinosaurs.

The release of Lost Caverns of Ixalan (LCI) on Nov. 17 brought the mechanic Explore back to Standard, along with new mechanics like Descend and Discover. A return to the plane of Ixalan naturally brought about new Dinosaur cards which have stepped up Gruul Midrange builds while new cards in the MTG colors White and Red have helped create a new Boros Humans Standard meta deck.

Boros Humans MTG Standard deck

Featuring new LCI cards like Anim Pakal, Thousandth Moon and Inti, Seneschal of the Sun, the Boros Humans deck placed in the top four and top 16 at the MTGO Standard Challenger on Nov. 18, according to MTGDecks. The top-four build, piloted by Hamuda included other LCI cards like Warden of the Inner Sky and Kellen, Daring Traveler.

The RW Standard deck is an aggressive build, using cards like Hopeful Initiate to apply early pressure while curving into Thalia, Guardian of Thraben, and Anim Pakal, Thousandth Moon. And Inti, Seneschal of the Sun ensures the deck doesn’t run out of gas.

Boros Humans also placed in the top eight through the Nov. 19 MTGO Standard Challenge, alongside another up-and-coming Standard deck, Gruul Dinosaurs.

Gruul Dinosaurs MTG Standard deck

The Gruul Dinosaur deck gained two powerful early game cards through LCI: Belligerent Yearling and Itzquinth, Firstborn of Gishath. Piloted by MTGBentCard at the Nov. 19 MTGO Standard Challenge was a Gruul Dinosaur deck that placed in the top eight.

Dinosaurs are more of a Midrange build when compared to Boros Humans, but the deck is still quite aggressive. Scytheclaw Raptor is a new LCI card that cancels out the Flash decks in Standard while aggressively applying pressure as a 4/3 on turn three. End the Festivities in is the sideboard when matching up against Aggro builds, along with Nissa Ascended animist when playing Control decks.

Both Boros Humans and Gruul Dinosaurs are available to play digitally and through tabletop. Both decks have shown optimal performance through best-of-one matches on MTG Arena.