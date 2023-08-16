MTG lands power up through Blossoming Tortoise in Wilds of Eldraine

Ramp and Magic: The Gathering lands matter decks have a turtle called Blossoming Tortoise in Wilds of Eldraine that is poised to impact multiple formats.

A Simic lands matter deck created by AZORI4K was making waves within the Standard meta heading into the release of Wilds of Eldraine (WOE), finishing in the top eight of MTG Arena Friday Night Magic on July 14. And potentially sliding right into the build is a Wilds of Eldraine spoiler called Blossoming Tortoise, a Mythic Rare turtle that is packed with abilities.

Blossoming Tortoise WOE spoiler

Blossoming Tortoise is full of text that will impact multiple MTG formats after the launch of WOE. The turtle synergizes and combos nicely with Mono-Green ramp builds that like to play Topiary Stomper and Wrenn and Seven. It also potentially slots into Standard Simic lands decks and Blossoming Tortoise is a strong card within Sidisi, Brood Tyrant Commander decks.

Blossoming Tortoise | Image via WotC

Casting cost : 2GG

: 2GG Type : Creature—Turtle

: Creature—Turtle Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Stats : 3/3

: 3/3 ETB ability : Whenever Blossoming Tortoise enters the battlefield or attacks, mill three cards, then return a land card from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped.

: Whenever Blossoming Tortoise enters the battlefield or attacks, mill three cards, then return a land card from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped. Ability : Activated abilities of lands you control cost one less to activate.

: Activated abilities of lands you control cost one less to activate. Ability: Land creatures you control get +1/+1.

Related: MTG Wilds of Eldraine exclusive spoiler Farsight Ritual bargains for card advantage

Of the three abilities that Blossoming Tortoise has, reducing the cost of activated abilities on lands is likely the most powerful. The ability also synergizes nicely with budget dual lands that often enter the battlefield tapped and have one or two activated abilities to choose from.

The turtle is even a ramp machine that can combo with multiple powerful MTG cards like Wrenn and Seven, Nissa Worldwaker, Tatyova, Steward of Tides, and Jolrael, Voice of Zhalfir.

Players can test out Blossoming Tortoise when Wilds of Eldraine releases digitally on Sept. 5.

About the author