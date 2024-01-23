MTG Incinerator of the Guilty uses Evidence to create ashes out of opponent’s board

Wizards of the Coast has included a Magic: The Gathering Red Mythic Rare Dragon through Murders at Karlov Manor, with the six-drop having an edge over top-end creatures like Balefire Dragon within the Commander format.

Recommended Videos

The release of Murders at Karlov Manor contains the mechanics Disguise and Collect Evidence, with both slated to have a significant impact on multiple MTG formats. Players were treated to an MKM spoiler on Jan. 23, previewed by Mental_MIsplay, which is essentially a better Balefire Dragon within Commander thanks to Trample and the use of Collect Evidence. The dragon is called Incinerator of the Guilty, featuring 6/6 stats, Flying, Trample, and the ability to deal damage to Planeswalkers and/or creatures by choosing the amount of Evidence you wish to collect from your graveyard.

Incinerator of the Guilty MKM spoiler

Incinerator of the Guilty. Image via WotC

Collecting Evidence requires cards within your graveyard, which isn’t difficult during the late stages of a match. Incinerator of the Guilty takes advantage of those cards in the graveyard, able to exile any number of them with the mana value of all cards turning into the damage that’s dealt to your opponent’s creatures and Planeswalkers on the battlefield.

Mana cost: 4RR

Type: Creature—Dragon

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Keywords: Flying and Trample

Stats: 6/6

Ability: Whenever Incinerator of the Guilty deals combat damage to a player, you may Collect Evidence “X.” When you do, Incinerator of the Guilty deals “X” damage to each creature and each Planeswalker that the player controls.

The MKM Red Mythic Rare dragon costs one less than Balefire Dragon and has Trample, which is needed to activate the dragon’s unique ability. Incinerator of the Guilty can hit Planeswalkers, whereas Balefire Dragon can’t. The six-drop is also potentially better than Drakuseth, Maw of Flames, costing one less to cast with Trample and the ability to deal even more damage.

You can check out Incinerator of the Guilty at Prerelease events that start on Feb. 2, where the dragon is a solid top-end finisher. Digital players can test out the Mythic Rare through the digital launch of Murders at Karlov Manor on Feb. 6.