MTG Goldspan Dragon Kaldheim spoiler showcases mana ramp

Mana ramp in Magic: The Gathering color Red was revealed today with the Goldspan Dragon, a Kaldheim Mythic Rare with powerful stats and abilities.

The spoiler season for Kaldheim (KHM), scheduled for a digital release on Jan. 28, officially began yesterday with the reveal of Planeswalkers and Modal Double-Faced Gods. Today’s KHM spoiler, Goldspan Dragon, shakes formats up by producing two mana of any color when a Treasure token is sacrificed.

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

CMC: 3(R)(R)

Type: Creature—Dragon

Keywords: Flying and Haste

Stats: 4/4

Rarity: Mythic Rare

First ability: “Whenever Goldspand Dragon attacks or becomes the target of a spell, create a Treasure token.”

Second ability: “Treasures you control have (Tap), Sacrifice this artifact—Add two mana of any one color.”

Goldspan Dragon is unique in that, while the Dragon is on the battlefield, players can sacrifice a Treasure token to produce two mana of any color, as opposed to one mana of any color. The Mythic Rare Dragon also creates a Treasure token anytime Goldspan Dragon attacks or becomes the target of a spell.

Five mana for 4/4 Flying creature with Haste is a solid card on its own. The addition of mana ramp, especially when targeted by an opponent’s spell, is a game-changer via a number of MTG formats. Embercleave equipped onto Goldspan Dragon is a viable option in Standard, producing massive amounts of damage. And the longer Goldspan Dragon remains on the battlefield, the more dangerous it becomes due to the Treasure tokens it creates, especially in a Feather deck.

Players can experiment with Goldspan Dragon and the other 284 KHM cards when the set launches digitally on Jan. 28. An official tabletop release is scheduled to take place on Feb. 5.