MTG Glissa, Herald of Predation empowers Phyrexians in March of the Machine

Synergizing with Phyrexians and a new Magic: The Gathering mechanic called Incubate, Glissa, Herald of Predation is a Golgari zombie elf in the upcoming March of the Machine set with modal ability options at the start of combat.

The legendary elf Glissa returns in the March of the Machine (MOM) set, scheduled to release digitally on April 18. Last seen in ONE and Mirrodin Besieged before that, Glissa, Herald of Predation is a potential commander within the MTG Commander format, synergizing with Phyrexian creature types while creating Phyrexian tokens at the start of each combat on your turn.

Glissa, Herald of Predation

Phyrexian tribal Commander decks in Black and Green have a new legendary creature that produces Phyrexians tokens while also giving them Deathtouch and First Strike. Glissa, Herald of Predation also has potential within the Standard format and is likely a bomb within the MOM Limited format.

Glissa Herald of Predation | Image via WotC

Mana cost: 3BG

Type: Legendary Creature—Phyrexian Zombie Elf

Rarity: Rare

Stats: 3/5

Ability: At the beginning of combat on your turn, choose one.

First ability: Incubate 2 twice.

Second ability: Transform all Incubator tokens you control.

Third ability: Phyrexians you control gain First Strike and Deathtouch until the end of the turn.

The Incubate mechanic in MOM requires players to spend mana to transform the tokens into creatures. But Glissa, Herald of Predation bypasses this step, transforming all Incubator tokens at the start of your combat. The Phyrexian zombie elf is a solid Golgari commander, especially in a deck that builds around the Incubate mechanic and Phyrexian creature types.

Glissa, Herald of Predation may also shine in the Standard format as multiple MOM cards will have Incubate synergies. And within the Limited format, the elf is a potential Rare bomb. The Phyrexian zombie elf doesn’t have overpowered stats but her modal abilities are worth the mana cost to cast within the right type of a Constructed MTG deck.

Players can check out Glissa, Herald of Predation when MOM prerelease events start on April 14.