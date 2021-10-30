MTG Geralf mocks Gisa as Visionary Stitcher in Crimson Vow

"Do you like it, sister," says Geralf. "Its dreadful visage was inspired by your own."

Geralf joins his sister Gisa in Magic: The Gathering Standard as an Innistrad: Crimson Vow legendary creature named Geralf, Visionary Stitcher.

Previewed by Marshall Sutcliffe today, Geralf, Visionary Stitcher is a three-drop that gives all zombies Flying. Always feuding with his sister Gisa, who got her card in Standard first via MID, it seems Geralf has plans to one-up his sibling with his release of Visionary Stitcher in Innistrad: Crimson Vow (VOW).

Geralf, Visionary Stitcher

Image via WotC

CMC: 2U

Type: Legendary creature—Human Wizard

Rarity: Rare

Stats: 1/4

Passive ability: Zombies you control have Flying.

Ability: Pay U and tap, sacrifice another nontoken creature and create an X/X Blue zombie creature token, where “X” is the sacrificed creature’s toughness.

A number of solid zombie MTG cards arrived in Standard with MID dominating in Limited but struggling within Standard. Sacrifice synergies are in an abundance within the colors Blue and Black, and Geralf, Visionary Stitcher has the potential to bring them all together.

Unlike the zombie tokens in MID, tokens created by Geralf, Visionary Stitcher do not have the Decay mechanic attached to them. These zombies also have Flying—meaning players can gum up the board on the ground while attacking over the top at the same time, all while sacrificing cards like Eyetwitch and Vengeful Strangler for added value.

Geralf, Visionary Stitcher also synergizes with Poppet Stitcher, despite sharing the three-drop slot. Champion of the Perished also has the potential to scale quickly with Geralf on the battlefield, able to apply early evasive damage and pressure on an opponent.

Discover the potential of Geralf, Visionary Stitcher when VOW releases digitally on Nov. 11. A global launch is scheduled for Nov. 19.