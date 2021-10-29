MTG Halana and Alena join Standard via Innistrad: Crimson Vow

Wizards of the Coast revealed Halana and Alena, Partners today, a four-drop Magic: The Gathering Red and Green legendary creature within the upcoming Innistrad: Crimson Vow set.

Gruul colors got the short end of the stick within MID. But the Halana and Alena, Partners Innistrad: Crimson Vow spoiler from today could be a sign of a brighter future.

Scheduled to release digitally on Nov. 11, VOW will focus mostly on vampires while also increasing the ranks of humans who are ready to fight back against the endless night on Innistrad. The reveal of Halana and Alena, Partners during today’s spoilers is a step in the right direction.

Last seen in Commander Legends, intrepid ranger partners Halana and Alena are back in #MTGCrimson!



Check out the rest of the cards that have been revealed so far on Daily MTG: https://t.co/XA7ozrWr3O pic.twitter.com/fNlLbNuhSu — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) October 29, 2021

Halana and Alena, Partners

CMC: 2RG

Type: Legendary Creature—Human Ranger

Rarity: Rare

Stats: 2/3

Keywords: First Strike and Reach

Ability: At the beginning of combat on your turn, put “X” +1/+1 counters on another target creature you control, where “X” is Halana and Alena’s power. That creature gains Haste until the end of turn.

Pumping up a powerful creature on the battlefield for a minimum of two counters each turn while providing Haste is similar to the backside of Reckless Stormseeker, a powerful three-drop from MID that would curve nicely into Halana and Alena, Partners.

The stats on Halana and Alena, Partners are slightly worse than Reckless Stormseeker. There are ways to pump up the human rangers’ powers within Standard, though, giving the rest of the team an even bigger boost.

Related: MTG Chandra planeswalker revealed in Innistrad: Crimson Vow spoilers

The digital release of VOW will take place on Nov. 11. A global tabletop launch is scheduled to take place on Nov. 19.