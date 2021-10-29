MTG Chandra planeswalker revealed in Innistrad: Crimson Vow spoilers

Dressed to Kill hits all the right feels within Mono-Red burn.

Chandra is returning to Magic: The Gathering Standard via her new planeswalker card Dressed to Kill within Innistrad: Crimson Vow.

Similar to Teferi, Who Slows the Sunset from MID, Chandra, Dressed to Kill is a solid planeswalker within Innistrad: Crimson Vow that supports the MTG color Red without being too overpowered for the Standard format. Planeswalker support within Mono-Red was lacking, along with a good three-drop. Chandra, Dressed to Kill fits perfectly into that three-drop spot, able to ping, add mana, and card advantage.

Chandra, Dressed to Kill

CMC: 1RR

Type: Legendary Planeswalker—Chandra

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Plus-one loyalty: Add one Red mana. Chandra, Dressed to Kill deals one damage to up to one target player or planeswalker

Plus-one loyalty: Exile the top card of your library. If it is Red, you may cast it this turn

Minus-seven loyalty: Exile the top five cards of your library. You may cast Red spells from among them this turn. You get an emblem with “Whenever you cast a Red spell, this emblem deals “X” damage to any target, where “X” is the amount of mana spent to cast that spell.”

Packed with value, Chandra, Dressed to Kill synergizes with vampires from MID and Thermo Alchemist. She’s also a planeswalker worth playing whose loyalty counters can be used to Flashback Light up the Night.

Expect Chandra, Dressed to Kill to improve Mono-Red Aggro and Rakdos Burn once VOW digitally releases on Nov. 11. A global launch for the new MTG set is scheduled to take place on Nov. 19.