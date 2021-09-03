MTG Gisa returns to Standard using Decayed mechanic

A return to the Magic: The Gathering plane of Innistrad in the upcoming Midnight Hunt set gave designer Ethan Fleischer and Ian Duke a chance to bring back the beloved siblings Gisa and Geralf.

Spoilers for Innistrad: Midnight Hunt (MID) have officially begun, with Fleischer revealing Gisa, Glorious Resurrector today. The siblings Gisa and Geralf were first revealed in 2012 via letters penned to one another. The brother and sister duo captured the hearts of Magic players, prompting Fleischer and Duke to print one of them in MID and the other most likely in Innistrad: Crimson Vow.

Gisa, Glorious Resurrector

Image via WotC

CMC: 2BB

Type: Legendary Creature—Human wizard

Rarity: Rare

Stats: 4/4

Passive ability: “If a creature an opponent controls would die, exile it instead.”

Ability: “At the beginning of your upkeep, put all creature cards exiled with Gisa, Glorious Resurrector onto the battlefield under your control. They gain decayed. (A creature with decayed can’t block. When it attacks, sacrifice it at end of combat.)“

A four-mana legendary creature that’s a 4/4 will always have a home in a variety of MTG decks. Gisa, Glorious Resurrector has a solid foundation and can pack a huge punch during your upkeep via the new Decayed mechanic.

Image via WotC

Tapping into the flavor of the night taking over the plane of Innistrad, the Decayed mechanic is thematically tied to zombies, which is also a perfect flavor fit for Gisa. Upon resurrecting the dead during her controller’s upkeep, Gisa gives them the power to attack for a turn or to be used as sacrificial fodder.

The official confirmation of Gisa in MID means her brother will either show up in this set or in Innistrad: Crimson Vow. Players can start creating sacrificial combos and go-wide Decayed strategies with the digital release of MID on Sept. 16. A global release is scheduled to take place on Sept. 24.