Here are the MTG Forgotten Realms cards worth money

Ten Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms cards are valued at over $10 following its digital launch on Magic Online and MTG Arena.

Scheduled to officially release on July 23, the AFR global tabletop launch will establish whether any of the 10 cards worth over $10 will rise or fall in value. Tiamat is ranked at the top, priced at almost $40, while planeswalkers like Ellywick Tumblestrum are sitting on the $10 fence. Some of the cards with the potential to rise in value include Circle of Dreams Druid, Demilich, The Book of Exalted Deeds, and The Tarrasque.

Here’s every AFR card valued above $10:

Tiamat

Tiamat is a five-color Legendary dragon in AFR with a rarity of Mythic Rare. The five-headed dragon is a shoo-in for the Commander format and is priced at around $40 prior to the set’s official tabletop release.

Old Gnawbone

Old Gnawbone is a Limited bomb and will also have an impact on the Commander format. The Legendary Flying 7/7 dragon is priced at around $25 prior to the global AFR release.

Demilich

Demilich is a unique Mythic Rare in the color Blue that will likely find a home in multiple Magic formats. The skeleton wizard is priced at around $23 following the AFR digital release.

Circle of Dreams Druid

Ramp in Green comes via Circle of Dreams Druid, a Rare 2/1 elf druid with a “Tap” ability that produces one Green mana for each creature you control. The elf druid is priced at around $18 heading into the global release of AFR.

Lolth, Spider Queen

Lolth, Spider Queen is one of five AFR planeswalkers. Lolth is a Black five-drop priced at around $18 prior to the set’s global launch.

Lymrith, Desert Doom

Lymrith, Desert Doom is a Mythic Rare Legendary Blue dragon. Expected to have an impact on the Standard meta, the dragon is priced at around $18 following the AFR digital release.

Inferno of the Star Mounts

A bomb in Limited and potentially a top card Standard, Inferno of the Star Mounts is a Mythic Rare six-drop. The dragon can’t get countered upon casting and is worth around $18 leading up to the AFR global launch.

Xanathar, Guild Kingpin

Xanathar, Guild Kingpin is a Legendary Beholder that will easily find a home within the Commander format. The Beholder is a six-drop in Blue and Black, priced at around $12.

The Book of Exalted Deeds

Expected to impact multiple Magic formats, The Book of Exalted Deeds is a Mono-White Legendary Artifact. The Mythic Rare Artifact is priced at around $12 leading up to the AFR tabletop release.

Zariel, Archduke of Avernus

Zariel, Archduke of Avernus is a Red planeswalker within the AFR set. Slotting into BG Sacrifice within Standard and multiple Commander builds, the Red planeswalker is valued at around $10.50 prior to the AFR global release on July 23.