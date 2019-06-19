MTG dual Temple lands add Scry in Core Set 2020

The first Magic: The Gathering dual lands in Core Set 2020 are here and they have an added ability upon entering the battlefield.

Exceeding the expectations of many, Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020 continues to amaze the MTG community with the addition of dual lands containing Scry upon entering the battlefield. Previously used in sets such as Commander, Journey into Nyx, and Born of the Gods—the M20 dual lands bring back the mechanic of Scry to Standard and the rest of Magic: The Gathering formats.

Containing 280 new and reprinted cards, the MTG Core Set 2020 is full of fan-favorite themes, abilities, cycles, and mechanics from previous Magic: The Gathering sets and expansions. Filling the land guild slots are Orzhov, Izzet, Golgari, Boros, and Simic—making the M20 Temple lands a welcome reprint.

Temple of Silence

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Illustrated by Adam Paquette

Temple of Epiphany

Illustrated by Adam Paquette

Temple of Malady

Illustrated by Titus Lunter

Temple of Triumph

Illustrated by Piotr Dura

Temple of Mystery

Illustrated by Piotr Dura

Archetypes benefit heavily from dual lands, giving players multiple options per turn and preventing mana drought. The Temple lands in M20, however, may have Scry but come into play tapped. For Control decks like Esper and Dimir, this isn’t too much of a problem but can still become an issue. While the Scry mechanic is nice, how it functions on the battlefield remains to be seen.

The wait is almost over as Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020 is set to release on July 12. A pre-release Draft weekend will take place on July 5-6 and digital players will get early access to the M20 set via MTG Arena and Magic Online on July 2.

