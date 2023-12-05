MTG detectives stoke up investigative card draw in Murders at Karlov Manor

Multiple Magic: The Gathering detectives from the plane of Ravnica were shown off on Dec. 5 through Wizards of the Coast’s first look at the Standard-legal set Murders of Karlov Manor, from a Rare Angel to a Mythic Rare Human.

A return to the MTG plane of Ravnica through the upcoming Murders at Karlov Manor set will feature puzzles that players can solve through the WotC website. Story Spotlight cards will help players find clues to solve the Mystery Files puzzles as the theme of the set is a murder/mystery. Fitting the theme of mysteries and clues is the MTG mechanic Investigate, found on two powerful cards revealed on Dec. 5 through the preview of Murders at Karlov Manor.

Alquist Proft, Master Sleuth

Alquist Proft, Master Sleuth | Image via WotC

The Mythic Rare Alquist Proft, Master Sleuth will slot into Azorius Control and Midrange builds. The Human Detective has solid stats for a three-drop and Investigates upon entering the battlefield. And during the late-game stages of a match, players can activate Alquist Proft, Master Sleuth’s ability, which can draw any number of cards while providing that much life as well.

Mana cost: 1WU

Type: Legendary Creature—Human Detective

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Stats: 3/3

Keyword: Vigilance

ETB ability: “When Alquist Proft, Master Sleuth enters the battlefield, Investigate.”

Activated ability: Pay XWUU and Tap—”Sacrifice a Clue. You draw X cards and gain X life.”

Wojek Investigator

Wojek Investigator | Image via WotC

Much like Alquist Proft, Master Sleuth, Wojek Investigator also uses the Investigate mechanic as an advantage. The Angel Detective, however, Investigates at the beginning of its controller’s upkeep, and only if an opponent has more cards in hand than the controller does. Wojek Investigator is a solid Commander card and is a potential bomb within Limited.

Mana cost: 2W

Type: Creature—Angel Detective

Rarity: Rare

Stats: 2/4

Keywords: Flying and Vigilance

Ability: “At the beginning of your upkeep, Investigate once for each opponent who has more cards in hand than you.”

Players can check out Wojek Investigator and Alquist Proft, Master Sleuth through MTG prerelease events for Murders at Karlov Manor starting on Feb. 2.