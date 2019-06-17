Here’s a deadly MTG M20 spoiler combo with Chandra’s Regulator and Cavalier of Flame

Chandra is the face of Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020, and the new M20 spoilers, Chandra’s Regulator and Cavalier of Flame, make her multi-rarity planeswalker cards even more powerful.



Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020, which is set to release on July 12, will contain 280 reprints and new cards. The M20 storyline’s main character is Chandra, providing Mono-Red with enough strength to remain a powerful archetype through the fall Standard rotation. And with her comes a host of support cards like Chandra’s Regulator and Cavalier of Flame.



Chandra’s Regulator



As a two mana (one red) legendary artifact, Chandra’s Regulator is powerful no matter what type of archetype deck it’s put in. This affordable Rare artifact lets a player pay one mana of any color type to copy a loyalty counter ability of a Chandra planeswalker.



“When you activate a loyalty ability of a Chandra planeswalker, you may pay ‘one.’ If you do, copy that ability,” the card reads. “You may choose new targets for the copy.”



This can increase the emblem’s created by Chandra, Awakened Inferno’s plus two or cast more instants and sorceries from the graveyard using Chandra, Acolyte of Flame’s minus two counter. No matter how you look at it, MTG Chandra’s Regulator is a Red Wins player’s dream come true.



In addition to beefing up all the Chandra planeswalker counter abilities, Chandra’s Regulator also has a mana ability that lets a player discard a Mountain or Red card to draw a card. This provides tempo and sets up a win condition in case a match goes long with another M20 spoiler, Cavalier of Flame.



Cavalier of Flame



Although Cavalier of Flame isn’t a very powerful card on its own, it can become beneficial during long matches when paired with Chandra’s Regulator. Costing five mana (three red), Cavalier of Flame deals “X” damage to each opponent and their planeswalkers—with “X” being the number of lands the caster of Cavalier of Flame has in their graveyard.



Cavalier of Flame is also a six/five creature knight who has a static ability that allows a player to discard any number of cards and draw that many upon Cavalier of Flame’s entrance onto the battlefield. With a casting cost of five mana, though, it’s unlikely this ability will draw more than a few cards. But tempo is still tempo, especially when playing an Aggro deck.



Cavalier of Flame’s last ability has a mana cost of two (one red) and allows a player to give their creatures plus one/plus zero and haste until end of turn. This is another fitting ability for a Mono-Red Aggro deck.



Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020 launches early via MTG Arena and Magic Online on July 2. The pre-release of MTG M20 is July 5-6, while the official release date is July 12.

