MTG community blames WotC for Secret Lair drop flop

The Spring Superdrop Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair, which is slated to release in mid-May, has today been lambasted by players, many of whom have turned the jets on Wizards of the Coast over the Sans Mercy drop.

Secret Lair drops in MTG offer players alternative art cards through popular reprints that often have a unique frame treatment. All Secret Lair cards are legal to play in Eternal formats like Commander, Legacy, and Vintage. Many were excited about the Hatsune Miku Secret Lair set to be included in the Spring Superdrop. But the reception after the May 2 preview of a Sans Mercy drop has players frustrated at Wizards for “fumbling the theme.”

The text takes away from the stunning artwork. Image via WotC.

Reprint value matters within a Secret Lair drop, along with the art and treatment of the card. Five reprinted MTG cards are included in the Sans Mercy drop: Doom Blade, Massacre, Torment of Halifire, Ruination, and Mogis, God of Slaughter. The projected value of all five cards is between $30 and $35, based on TCGplayer market prices of already printed versions. Despite a lack of value, many in the MTG community are pleased with the art.

The problem arises in the theme, which has many players upset; they hate the card text design—a stylized font the community thinks is just trying to copy a Spongebob meme.

“Players are sick of you turning this game into a joke with constant internet memes and silly puns,” said one Twitter user. “I know you hired a bunch of theater kids to run the circus, but their tryhard Fortnite humor is ruining your brand.”

Others are speaking up for the artists, who players claim have had their work turned into a joke for profit. “Imagine pouring your heart and soul into creating epic fantasy art for such a big company… and your art is going to be forever known as the “LoL iM sO rAnDoM xD” dOoM bLaDe,” said another disgruntled MTG player. “That’s gotta be so depressing.”

Not everyone hates the MTG Sans Mercy Secret Lair drop, but they are fairly far in the minority. If the drop interests you, all cards will be available for a limited time from May 13. Prices for the drop are $29.99 for non-foil and $39.99 for foil.

