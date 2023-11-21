MTG Commander players shocked over canceled Amazon Veloci-Ramp-Tor preorders

Players are trying to avoid getting stomped by prices on the secondary market.

The prices of Lost Caverns of Ixalan Veloci-Ramp-Tor Commander Precon decks are skyrocketing due to demand and product availability as Amazon cancels preorders for the preconstructed deck, leaving Magic: The Gathering customers frustrated and shocked.

Players in North America were aware of Lost Caverns of Ixalan product delays, with collector boosters expected to arrive in stores “up to three weeks” after the start of LCI prerelease events on Nov. 10, according to WotC. Commander decks were also slated to have delays but were updated to arrive on time, according to WotC. Three of the four Precons are available, but the most popular LCC Commander deck, Veloci-Ramp-Tor, is “out of stock” on Amazon, according to a Reddit user, with preorders getting canceled.

Preorders on Amazon for the Veloci-Ramp-Tor Commander Precon that are getting canceled date back to Oct. 27, when the price was around $35. Not all orders were canceled, though, with one Reddit user claiming their Sept. 27 preorder arrived on Nov. 20. And others, like this Reddit user, say their order was delayed and not canceled. The delays or purported out-of-product cancelations have caused a spike in the price of the Commander Precon, doubling the preorder price to around $85 on sites like TCGPlayer.

Of the four Lost Caverns of Ixalan preconstructed decks, Veloci-Ramp-Tor is the most sought-after. The Commander Precon contains many of the new LCI Dinosaur cards that are not only impacting the Eternal format but competitively in the Standard meta as well. Players also want popular cards like Apex Altisaur, Xenagos, God of Revels, Chandra’s Ignition, and Akroma’s Will.

It’s likely that players who aren’t willing to pay inflated prices for the Veloci-Ramp-Tor deck will have to patiently wait for a restock. Once the product becomes available again, the prices should drop to around $45.

Dot Esports has reached out to WotC for comment. At time of writing, it is unknown when players can expect another wave of Veloci-Ramp-Tor Commander Precon decks from the Lost Caverns of Ixalan set.