MTG Commander Masters sealed product drops as singles spike in price

Sealed product prices for Commander Masters, a Magic: The Gathering product packed with reprints in the main set, dropped significantly after launch while single sales on the secondary market increased in price as of Aug. 9.

Heading into the launch of Commander Masters on Aug. 4, sealed product prices remained higher than what the MTG community felt they should be. Many in the community expressed anger over sealed prices during the CMM spoiler stream and continued to feel frustrated leading up to the global launch.

A decrease in initial sealed product sales led to a drop in price across the board, with Draft booster boxes originally priced at around $300 dropping to around $250 as of Aug. 9, while set booster boxes dropped from almost $400 to around $290. Even collector booster boxes, which seemed to sell better than the other sealed products at local game stores in my area, dropped to around $175.

Despite the price decreases on sealed Commander Masters products, prices of singles on the secondary market have increased due to demand. It appears that players have skipped over buying sealed products and are seeking singles they need to complete their decks. In just the past week, according to MTGGoldfish, cards like Jeweled Lotus, Fierce Guardianship, and Ulamog, the Ceaseless Hunger spiked 40 to 55 percent in price.

With sealed product sales likely down, local retailers and individual sellers will typically break open sealed products and sell the singles on the secondary market to break even. Once sellers break even, the sealed product will likely sit on the shelf, which will reduce the number of singles available on the secondary market and potentially cause prices to spike even higher.

At time of writing it is unknown whether this scenario will play out but it is possible, which is unfortunate since products like Commander Masters are meant to take expensive MTG cards and make them readily available through reprints.

