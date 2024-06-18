Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Haytham Kenway and Knights hunting Assassins
Image via WotC
Category:
MTG
TCG

MTG Commander Knights decks have a new Legendary assassin-protecting Lord

A Legendary Human Knight that gets the job done
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jun 18, 2024 01:01 pm

A new Azorius Knight named Haytham Kenway will soon drop into the Magic: The Gathering Commander format through the Universes Beyond Assassin’s Creed set, showcasing three powerful abilities.

Recommended Videos

There was a lack of powerful Azorious Knight commanders within the MTG Commander format until June 18, when Assassin’s Creed spoilers brought Haytham Kenway into the fold. Knight builds within Eternal formats, like Commander, are typically aggressive creature-heavy builds that rely on buffs and removal to overpower opponents. Haytham Kenway checks both those boxes while also protecting itself and other Knights from the Assassin creature type. 

Image of an older Haytham with Sword and hidden knife through MTG Assassin's Creed set
Remove threats and buff your team at the same time. Image via WotC

A four-drop 3/3 isn’t the best rate for a Legendary commander, but Haytham Kenway makes up for that through his passive and active abilities. The Human Knight is an above-average Lord, pumping the baseline stats of all Knights by +2/+2, instead of the normal +1/+1. But the buff is only applied to “other Knights” and not himself. 

Haytham Kenway has a second ability that exiles up to one target creature from each opponent upon entering the battlefield, which is most likely why the Human Knight’s casting cost is 2WU. Within any MTG format, being able to remove an opponent’s key creature from play while buffing the stats of your creatures is S-tier status. 

And the Legendary Azorius Human Knight has protection from Assassins, while giving other Knights protection as well. Flavorwise, though, WotC missed an opportunity to have Ratonhnhaké:ton equipped with a special ability that could eliminate his father, Haytham Kenway.

You can test out Haytham Kenway as an MTG Azorious commander when the Universes Beyond Assassin’s Creed set releases on July 5.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
Danny has been writing for Dot Esports for over five years, first as a freelancer and now as a staff writer. He is the lead beat writer for Magic: The Gathering and Teamfight Tactics. Danny is also a solid Monopoly GO player, having beaten every main event without spending a dime. When Danny isn't writing or gaming, he's chilling by the water in Spacecoast Florida with his family and friends. He's always got a tan, because touching grass is important, and loves playing strategic digital and tabletop games. Past outlets Danny has written for include TheGamer and ScreenRant.
twitter facebook linkedin