MTG Commander cards are coming to Arena, but only if you play tabletop first

Wizards of the Coast is finally giving the Brawl format in Magic: The Gathering Arena support through a Wizards Play Network game store event in December.

Brawl in MTG Arena is one of the most slept-on formats within the digital card game. It is the only format that simulates paper Commander but in a one-on-one setting instead of a pod of players. Tabletop Commander cards, especially commanders from Precon decks, don’t end up on MTG Arena. But that’s all about to change with a Lost Caverns of Ixalan party WotC is throwing at WPN local game stores from Dec. 15 to 17.

To the center of Ixalan we go. Image via WotC

Players entering the LCI Commander party event at WPN stores will race others toward the center of Ixalan by playing the LCC Commander Precon decks. Upon participating in the event, all players will receive three of the four face commanders from the Precon decks in their MTG Arena mail.

Admiral Brass, Unsinkable

Clavileño, First of the Blessed

Pantlaza, Sun-Favored

Xolatoyac, the Smiling Flood

WotC did not specify why Xolatoyac, the Smiling Flood is being offered as a digital card instead of the face commander for the Explorers of the Deep Precon, Hakbal of the Surging Soul.

To receive the Legendary creatures in MTG Arena, players will need to have their WPN tabletop account match their digital account. Players can find a WPN local game store near them through the WotC store locator. All cards are slated to show up in a player’s MTG Arena mailbox toward the end of December and after the Commander party event is over.

The Commander party concept is a great entry point for new and casual players, especially those who want to play Brawl on MTG Arena with their friends—and the concept of racing toward the center of Ixalan is unique. Players will need to check with their local WPN store for any additional rewards that may be offered.