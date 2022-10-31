MTG Brothers’ War spoiler targets popular Explorer deck played at Magic Worlds

Graveyard combo Magic: The Gathering decks have a new nemesis, a Mono-Black spell called Dreams of Steel and Oil within The Brothers’ War set.

Combo decks that use cards in the graveyard have a history of beating down other Magic archetypes. The most recent example was at the 2022 Magic World Championship, with the former World champion Yuta Takahashi playing Abzan Greasefang during the Explorer Constructed rounds. But Greasefang may have seen its last major tournament with the addition of Dreams of Steel and Oil, revealed today by André Manenti.

Dreams of Steel and Oil

Casting cost: B

Type: Sorcery

Rarity: Uncommon

Ability: Target opponent reveals their hand. You choose an Artifact or creature card from it, then an Artifact or creature card from their graveyard. Exile both chosen cards. Translation provided by Reddit user.

The Uncommon Dreams of Steel and Oil is a big deal as the spell targets the opponent. Players who cast the Sorcery can then choose an Artifact or creature from hand, and then choose an Artifact or creature from the graveyard. If no cards are in the graveyard, the spell still works.

In the case of Greasefang, for example, Dreams of Steel and Oil, the legendary won’t be able to fetch powerful cards like Parhelion II and Esika’s Chariot if they’ve been exiled from the graveyard. And of course, the rat pilot himself is eligible for exile from hand too.

Dreams of Steel and Oil will shake up the meta in several MTG formats, not just Explorer. And it may become a powerful card in BRO Limited as well, depending on what the set looks like following spoiler season.

Players can test out Dreams of Steel and Oil during prerelease events that start on Nov. 11. The digital launch for The Brothers’ War takes place on Nov. 15. And a global release is slated for Nov. 18.