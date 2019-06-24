MTG Boros Aggro gets a new weapon with M20 Skynight Vanguard

Boros decks always seem to fall just shy of being the top Magic: The Gathering Aggro deck. But with the addition of Core Set 2020 Skynight Vanguard, it could breach the gap.

As the spoilers continue to roll out for Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020, additional themes and archetypes continue to receive the boosts they need to improve toward the next level of competitive play.

In the Ravnica sets, Boros Aggro had promise and potential but kept falling short. The biggest problem with the deck (Feather included) was a lack of a cheap, one-two drop creature who would still be beneficial in the latter parts of a match, much like how Hero of Precinct One functions in an Esper Hero deck. Skynight Vanguard, however, could be the answer Boros decks have been waiting for.

Skynight Vanguard

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Costing two mana (one red and one white) to cast, Skynight Vanguard is a one/two human with flying. When it attacks, Skynight creates a one/one white soldier token tapped and attacking with it. When paired with Swiftblade Vindicator in the two drop spot, leading into Tajic, Legion’s Edge for a three drop, the Boros deck begins to come together.

Tajic, Legion’s Edge provides protection for all creatures, and mentors Skynight Vanguard on the turn three attacks because it has haste. This works with Swiftblade Vindicator too, but the Boros deck needed four more two drop cards to make it work most of the time. Add Aurelia, Exemplar of Justice on turn four and your opponent is in deep trouble.

Skynight Vanguard fits the Boros Aggro deck nicely because it has flying, unlike Swiftblade, and it’s a multicolored card. This allows it to symbiotically work with the artifact Glass of the Guildpact while having reach over chump blockers.

Hold onto your seats, Boros Aggro players, because Skynight Vanguard is coming with the release of Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020 on July 12. MTG Arena players will have early access to the M20 set on July 2.