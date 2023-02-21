MTG Battle mechanic slated for double-faced cards in Set and Draft booster packs

A new Magic: The Gathering mechanic in March of the Machine will get featured on double-faced cards, according to Wizards of the Coast, with at least one of those cards getting featured in each Draft and set booster pack.

The Battle mechanic was first revealed with the release of Phyrexia: All Will Be One through Atraxa, Grand Unifier. Many in the MTG community were excited about the reveal but left wondering how the new mechanic will work. The mechanic itself is still a mystery following the March of the Machine spoilers that dropped at MagicCon over the weekend, although an email from WotC has provided additional details about the type of cards the mechanic will be on.

All set and Draft booster packs from the upcoming March of the Machine (MOM) set will contain at least one double-faced Battle card, according to WotC. A slot has also been created for at least one Multiverse Legend reprint as well, showcasing legendary creatures from a variety of planes across the Magic Multiverse.

Image via WotC

In addition to the Battle mechanic getting featured on double-faced cards, the MOM spoilers revealed that the Phyrexian Praetors are double-faced cards, with a Saga on the backside. And many of the popular legendary creatures from MTG are teaming up in unlikely pairings as the Phyrexians invade every plane in the Magic Multiverse.

Players can get a full look at the Battle mechanic and the double-face cards when March of the Machine spoilers officially start on March 29. Prerelease events for the MOM set are slated to start on April 14.