MTG Assembly-Worker theme emerges in The Brothers’ War

Artifacts are one of the main Magic: The Gathering themes in The Brothers’ War, with recent spoilers showcasing an emerging Assembly-Worker tribal theme.

Scheduled to hit local game stores on Nov. 11 for the start of prerelease events, The Brothers’ War is packed with Artifacts and Artifact creatures. Recent BRO spoilers have featured Assembly-Worker Artifact creatures like Power Plant Worker, who has an ability that synergizes with two other creatures called Mine-Worker and Tower-Worker

Revealed today by GAME, Autonomous Assembler has the potential to fuel power levels on all Assembly-Worker Artifact creatures. And the Artifact creature has the new BRO Prototype mechanic.

Autonomous Assembler

Autonomous Assembler

Mana cost: Five mana of any color

Type: Artifact creature—Assembly-Worker

Rarity: Rare

Stats: 4/5

Prototype mana cost: 1W

Prototype stats: 2/2

Keyword: Vigilance

Ability: Pay one mana of any color and tap—Put a +1/+1 counter on target Assembly-Worker you control

The Prototype mechanic is unique in that it allows players to get value out of high-cost Artifact creatures. And while Autonomous Assembler has a Prototype cost, its casting cost isn’t that high at five, especially with Powerstones scattered throughout the BRO set.

Within the Limited BRO Draft format, Autonomous Assembler has the potential to become a Rare bomb, continuously pumping up Assemble-Worker Artifact creatures each turn. And in conjunction with combat tricks like Gaea’s Gift, or from abilities created by Kayla’s Command, the Assembly-Worker Artifacts can become a threat that ends games.

Players can test out Autonomous Assembler and the potential of an Assembly-Worker tribal theme with the digital release of The Brothers’ War on Nov. 15.