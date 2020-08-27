MTG Arena Zendikar Rising pre-order bundle goes live with Patch 1.11.01

Patch 1.11.01 was uploaded to MTG Arena today, containing two pre-order bundles for the upcoming Zendikar Rising release.

Scheduled to launch via Magic Arena on Sept. 17, the Zendikar Rising pre-order bundles feature Nahiri and Jace. Both planeswalkers were revealed yesterday as “the faces” for the upcoming MTG set. And similar to previous Arena bundles, one bundle has a focus on Zendikar Rising booster packs while the other headlines Draft and Sealed tokens.

Arena Patch 1.11.01 also fixed an issue of selecting Traditional Historic when creating a new deck while improving performance issues tied to the Amonkhet Remastered battlefield. Players who purchase both bundles will receive an MTG Arena promotional pet rock. If purchased separately, the pet rock is priced at 3,000 gems or 20,000 gold.

Nahiri play bundle

Priced at $49.99, the Nahiri play bundle includes a Zendikar Rising Mastery Pass. There are also a total of four Limited tokens and a Nahiri, Heir of the Ancients card.

A Zendikar Rising Mastery Pass

Three Player Draft tokens (Premier or Traditional Draft)

One Sealed Token

One Nahiri, Heir of the Ancients card

One Nahiri, Heir of the Ancients card style

Jace pack bundle

Also priced at $49.99, the Jace pack bundle contains a total of 50 Zendikar Rising booster packs. Players who purchase the bundle will receive a Jace, Mirror Mage card and card style.

The upcoming Zendikar Rising set releases via MTG Arena on Sept. 17.