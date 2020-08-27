MTG Arena Zendikar Rising Master Pass: Full notes and updates

Wizards of the Coast revealed a full breakdown of the Magic Arena Set Mastery and Mastery Pass for the upcoming Zendikar Rising set today.

Scheduled to release via MTG Arena on Sept. 17, Zendikar Rising will return Magic fans to the plane of Zenkiar without the Eldrazi this time. Containing over 280 cards, the set will launch with the start of the fall rotation in the Standard format. Players who log in to MTG Arena prior to the release of Zendikar Rising are eligible for Renewal Rewards.

Arena Renewal Rewards

A total of 10 Rare or higher individual care rewards (IRC)

Level three: Two Zendikar Rising Uncommon IRCs

Level five: A Zendikar Rising booster and Mythic IRC

Level seven: Two Zendikar Rising Uncommon IRCs

Level 11: Two Zendikar Rising Uncommon IRCs

Level 15: A Zendikar Rising booster and Mythic IRC

Level 17: Two Zendikar Rising Uncommon IRCs

Level 21: Two Zendikar Rising Uncommon IRCs

Level 25: A Zendikar Rising booster and Mythic IRC

Level 31: A Standard 2020 basic sleeve

Players in MTG Arena can earn rewards without paying for a pass via the Zenkikar Rising Set Mastery. Those who complete the mastery will receive a total of 57 Zendikar Rising booster packs and five orbs that are redeemable for card styles on the Mastery Tree. The Mastery Set has a total of 114 levels that contain rewards.

Zendikar Rising Mastery Pass

Priced at 3,400 gems, or around $20, players can upgrade to the Mastery Pass. The Zendikar Rising Mastery pass features a Nahiri, Heir of the Ancients Avatar, along with two card sleeves. There’s also a number of boosters from all Standard-legal sets, various card styles, a Draft token, emotes, pet, and gems. A total of 131 levels and beyond contain rewards for Mastery Pass players.

Arena Avatar

Nahiri, Heir of the Ancients

Boosters and cards

A total of 20 booster packs (five ELD, five THB, five IKO, and five M21).

Ten Zendikar Rising Mythic Rare IRCs.

15 Uncommon IRCs.

Players who exceed level 131 earn on Uncommon IRC for each level.

Card sleeves

Zendikar Rising card sleeve

Lithoform Exquisite card sleeve

Card styles

A total of 25 redeemable Orbs for Mastery Tree card styles.

15 Common card styles.

10 Uncommon card styles.

10 Rare card styles.

Emotes

10 text emotes

Five sticker emotes.

Tokens

One Premium draft token for either Premier or Traditional Draft

Pet

Five Elemental-themed pets

Gold and gems

4,200 gold

1,200 gems

Earn rewards by logging into MTG Arena prior to the release of Zendikar Rising on Sept. 17. Players can start unlocking levels within the FTP Set Mastery and Mastery Pass upon launch.