MTG Arena Strixhaven Patch 2021.04: Full notes and updates

Patch 2021.04 launched Strixhaven: School of Mages on MTG Arena today, bringing with it about 275 Standard-legal cards and a number of gameplay updates.

Digital classes opened for the new Strixhaven: School of Mages (STX) set via MTG Arena and Magic Online today. Mystic Archive cards were uploaded in conjunction with the 275 Standard-legal cards, along with a change to the appearance of sideboards. Due to the new Learn/Lesson mechanic in STX, the best-of-one format will have a visual sideboard that can contain up to seven cards.

Players can find Mystic Archive and STX Lessons within a booster pack. Sealed pack opening in Limited will show a mix of six Rares, Mystic Archive Rares, and STX Lesson Rares. Playing Sealed will also inform players of the number of Rares that were opened.

Gameplay updates

The wording “Converted mana cost” has been officially changed over to “mana cost.”

“Shuffle your library” has been changed to “shuffle.”

Autotap was updated

Sideboard update allows players to chose between Bo1 or Bo3 sideboard.

Self-animating non-creature permanents display summoning sickness.

A stop was added to cards like Jaspera Sentinel in order to allow players to tap creatures.

MTG Arena will no longer autotarget modal triggered abilities.

Bug fixes

Patch 2021.04 contained a number of bug resolutions.