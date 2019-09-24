MTG Arena streamer event reward glitches

The early access streamer event on MTG Arena is underway with a Throne of Eldraine rewards glitch disrupting the playtesting.

With the Throne of Eldraine (ELD) set releasing on MTGA in two days, WotC is giving players a chance to see the new expansion in the MTG Arena early access streamer event. And while the day has been filled with jank decks and top combos, a rewards glitch is taking center stage.

Two of Magic’s top players were confronted by a hilarious MTGA glitch after winning a match. William “Huey” Jensen and Reid “reiderrabit” Duke both encountered an ELD rewards glitch after winning their match.

For Jensen, the glitch featured multiple copies of Vraska, Swarm Eminence. The look on Huey’s face when the cards start popping up says it all.

Huey Jensen earns a reward on MTG Arena Clip of HueyWJ Playing Magic: The Gathering – Clipped by WaffleSD

Reiderrabbit, on the other hand, received multiple copies of Disfigure. After several matches of going undefeated with his Mono-Black deck, reiderrabbit experienced the same glitch, but this time it kept rewarding him with XP.

Disfigure glitch Clip of reiderrabbit Playing Magic: The Gathering – Clipped by boopedtodeath

The MTG Arena early access streamer event will end on Sept. 25 at 8am CT. Magic players who want a sneak peek of what ELD decks will be hot in the upcoming meta should watch a few of these top MTG streamers.