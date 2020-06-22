MTG Arena releases on Mac platform with launch of Core Set 2021

MTG Arena will be available to play on the Mac platform with the release of Core Set 2021, Wizards of the Coast announced today.

Set to release via the Epic Games store on June 25, MTG Arena will become available to play on Mac for the first time since its launch. WotC and Epic partnered in August 2019 with the intention of making MTG Arena, a free-to-play digital card game, more accessible to players. Bringing MTGA to Mac users has been on the roadmap for some time now and its release is a positive sign that mobile may not be too far behind.

Existing MTG Arena players can transfer PC accounts over to Mac without losing cards in their collection, friends lists, and cosmetics. Players will have full access to existing accounts via a fully-supported cross-platform system.

The launch of MTG Arena on Mac will coincide with the release of Magic’s newest set, Core Set 2021. Players can download the Mac client via the Epic Games Store on June 25 and immediately dive into M21 Limited events, featuring Player Draft and Sealed, along with Historic and Standard Constructed modes.

The next major MTG Arena release will be mobile, expected to arrive in 2020, according to a Hasbro call in February. WotC hasn’t revealed any further details regarding mobile at this time. The availability of Arena on Mac, however, means the organization could be ready to announce a date within the coming months.