MTG Arena New Capenna Patch 2022.15: Full notes and updates

New cards, cosmetics, and more.

A total of 281 regular Magic: The Gathering cards were added to MTG Arena via the digital launch of Streets of New Capenna, along with the release of the Explorer format in Patch 2022.15.

The launch of MTG Arena Patch 2022.15 started off with server connection errors taking place in events and matchmaking. WotC resolved the problems several hours later, offering players 4,000 XP via a limited time code. The release of Streets of New Capenna (SNC) also contained a total of five codes, offering free card sleeves and booster packs.

Players wanting an eternal format in MTG Arena without digital-only cards and balance changes received an early form of Pioneer via the Explorer format. WotC followed through with the Wildcard bundle, and Mythic booster packs for SNC were also added to the MTG Arena store. And a new Mastery Pass began with the release of New Capenna on April 28.

Here are the New Capenna MTG Arena Patch notes.

General MTG Arena updates

Image via WotC

WotC pushed through an option for players that allow them to purchase all SNC booster packs with gold, with the intention of extending this option to older sets as well in the near future. Multiple issues within the Color Challenges were resolved, addressing players that were stuck. The avatar visual bug was fixed and a rare bug in Draft that caused reconnection errors was also fixed.

Deck limit increased from 75 to 100

Explorer best-of-three tournament queue in Direct Challenge was added, along with all play modes available in other formats like Historic, Standard, and Alchemy

Vault progress is now always visible

Booster packs can get opened with an “open all” option now

New packs added to Jump In!

SNC Draft and Sealed are Live

Deck details display information has been updated

Brawl deck format filter now includes Standard and Historic variants

Added icons for Must Attack, Must Block, and Must be Blocked, along with improvements to Can’t Attack and Can’t Block

Cards on the stack that have alternative or optional additional casting costs will now show that cost greyed out if it wasn’t paid

Autotap was updated and improved, able to identify target-dependent discounted costs better.

Land frames updated

Count badges are updated with a highlighted border as count grows and are fully highlighted upon crossing the threshold

Cards with modal abilities that only trigger once per turn now grey out the abilities that have been chosen

Right-click to examine a card was updated

MTG Arena store

Image via WotC

Multiple new bundles were added to the MTG Arena store, including the Wildcard bundle. All cosmetic bundles are available for purchase with either gold or gems, with the exception being the Wildcard bundle. All individual card styles available in MTG Arena can be found here.

Wildcard bundle

Includes 12 Rare Wildcards and four Mythic Rare Wildcards for $49.99

New Capenna Sticker bundle

A total of four sticker emotes that are priced at 1,600 gems or 8,000 gold.

Giada Oops sticker emote

Falco Spara Objection sticker emote

Elspeth Mic Drop sticker emote

Halo Cheers sticker emote

Elspeth Avatar bundle

Elspeth cosmetic goodies that cost 2,750 gold or 550 gems.

Elspeth Resplendent avatar

Elspeth Resplendent sleeve

Strixhaven Star Students bundle

The STX bundle contains five Avatars and five individual card sleeves, priced at 11,000 gold or 2,200 gems.

Dina, Soul Steeper avatar

Killian, Ink Duelist avatar

Zimone, Quandrix Prodigy avatar

Rootha, Mercurial Artist avatar

Quintorius, Field Historian avatar

Witherbloom Start Student sleeve

Silverquill Star Student sleeve

Quandrix Star Student sleeve

Prismari Star Student sleeve

Lorehold Star Student sleeve

Metropolis Full Art Lands bundle

A total of five lands with two versions a piece, the Metropolis Full Art Lands bundle costs 25,000 gold or 5,000 gems.

Metropolis full art Planes (two versions)

Metropolis full art Island (two versions)

Metropolis full art Swamp (two versions)

Metropolis full art Mountain (two versions)

Metropolis full art Forest (two versions)

New Capenna Borderless Planeswalkers bundle

Borderless planeswalkers from SNC, priced at 3,000 gold or 600 gems.

Elspeth Resplendent card style

Vivien on the Hunt card style

Ob Nixilis, the Adversary card style

Borderless Land styles

A total of five SNC borderless lands, priced at 5,000 gold or 1,000 gems.

Spara’s Headquarters card style

Raffine’s Tower card style

Xander’s Lounge card style

Ziatora’s Proving Ground card style

Jetmir’s Garden card style

Borderless Card styles

A total of six alternative art card styles, priced at 5,500 gold or 1,100 gems.

Halo Fountain card style

All-Seeing Arbiter card style

Shadow of Mortality card style

Topiary Stomper card style

Titan of Industry card style

Bootleggers’ Stash card style

Golden Age: Obscura bundle

A total of five alternative art card styles, priced at 6,000 gold or 1,200 gems.

Raffine’s Tower sleeve

Obscure Interceptor Golden Age Showcase style

Raffine, Scheming Seer Golden Age Showcase style

Toluz, Clever Conductor Golden Age Showcase style

Obscura Charm Golden Age Showcase style

Golden Age: Maestros bundle

A total of five alternative art card styles, priced at 6,000 gold or 1,200 gems.

Xander’s Lounge sleeve

Maestros Diabolist Golden Age Showcase style

Lord Xander, the Collector Golden Age Showcase style

Evelyn, the Covetous Golden Age Showcase style

Maestros Charm Golden Age Showcase style

Golden Age: Riveteers bundle

A total of five alternative art card styles, priced at 6,000 gold or 1,200 gems.

Ziatora’s Proving Ground sleeve

Ziatora’s Envoy Golden Age Showcase style

Ziatora, the Incinerator Golden Age Showcase style

Ognis, the Dragon’s Lash Golden Age Showcase style

Riveteers Charm Golden Age Showcase style

Golden Age: Cabaretti bundle

A total of five alternative art card styles, priced at 6,000 gold or 1,200 gems.

Jetmir’s Garden sleeve

Fleetfoot Dancer Golden Age Showcase style

Jetmir, Nexus of Revels Golden Age Showcase style

Jinnie Fay, Jetmir’s Second Golden Age Showcase style

Cabaretti Charm Golden Age Showcase style

Golden Age: Brokers bundle

A total of five alternative art card styles, priced at 6,000 gold or 1,200 gems.

Spara’s Headquarters sleeve

Soul of Emancipation Golden Age Showcase style

Falco Spara, Pactweaver Golden Age Showcase style

Rigo, Streetwise Mentor Golden Age Showcase style

Brokers Charm Golden Age Showcase style

Art Deco Showcase styles

A total of nine alternative art card styles, priced at 16,000 gold or 3,200 gems.

Giada, Font of Hope card style

Sanctuary Warden card style

Errant, Street Artist card style

Tenacious Underdog card style

Scheming Fence card style

Urabrask, Heretic Praetor card style

Elspeth Resplendent card style

Vivien on the Hunt card style

Ob Nixilis, the Adversary card style

MTG Arena bug and gameplay fixes

Image via WotC