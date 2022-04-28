MTG Arena server status down with New Capenna release

Every mode within Magic: The Gathering Arena is under maintenance despite players being able to log into the game.

Launching today via MTG Arena and Magic Online is the digital version of Streets of New Capenna. The MTGA update began around 10am CT with players able to log in and collect preorder bundles at around 11:30am CT. Also available were free booster packs and card sleeves using these new codes. But shortly after the initial update, players began reporting connection issues within Limited and Sealed New Capenna events on MTG Arena.

Wizards of the Coast is aware of the issue and is currently working on a fix.

⚠️ In Progress: We are investigating an issue that is making it difficult for players to enter games and events. Updates will be provided here as necessary. https://t.co/Zk4aA4ctUz — Wizards Customer Support (@Wizards_Help) April 28, 2022

This article is developing and will get updated once new information becomes available.